Ezra Levant discusses Coutts Truckers and their legal support

By Sydney Fizzard Email Premier Danielle Smith Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Premier Smith, asking her to grant Alex, George, and Marco lockdown amnesty.

Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant recollects on the events of the Coutts Blockade. This has compelled him to crowdfund legal support for peaceful demonstrators at the Coutts Blockade.

This was prompted by protesters feeling as though RCMP negotiators being reciprocal in good faith negotiations.

Later this year, three new charges of mischief over $5,000 in relation to the blockade, which arose from the RCMP’s alleging Alex, Marco, and George to be ‘key participants’ of this demonstration.

With these new charges, injustice has come from the state against peaceful demonstrators, and the three could now face 10 years each in prison.

Through TruckerDefenceFund.ca, we are crowdfunding their legal defence which has been and will continue to fight tirelessly for them as the state pursues these charges.

We know these men did nothing wrong and so do the thousands of supporters who are donating to their legal fight.