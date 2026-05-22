EZRA LEVANT | Ireland is what socialism looks like before the money runs out

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: What does socialism look like when you haven't run out of money yet? Ireland is a great example.

It was Margaret Thatcher who famously said, "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."

That's what's happening right now with Zohran Mamdani in New York City, where plans for free everything are already driving away wealthy taxpayers. But what happens if you're a country small enough to avoid the consequences a little longer — and wealthy enough to keep funding bad ideas?

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