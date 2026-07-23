EZRA LEVANT | Our women’s rights billboard truck triggered a 'hate crime' investigation

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: police investigate our billboard truck over a hate crime complaint after it displayed a message defending women’s rights.

When a political message on a billboard truck is enough to trigger a hate-crime investigation, it raises serious questions about where public debate is heading.

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