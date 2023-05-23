Ezra Levant receives an apology for Fort Mac fire lies

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Adam Stirling, a broadcaster with Victoria, B.C radio station CFAX 1070, was ordered by the court to apologize and retract his statements alleging the Rebel News CEO had personally benefited from a $100,000 fundraising effort to help the victims of the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Stirling admitted to "concocting" a story that Levant had "defrauded" donors to the fundraiser, which was subsequently recognized by the Red Cross and lauded by then Alberta premier, Rachel Notley.

Levant explained the facts of the lawsuit against Stirling in an 11-tweet thread on May 10, 2023.

In 2016, as a wildfire burned 30% of the Northern Alberta oilpatch town, Rebel News organized on online fundraiser with proceeds going to the Red Cross. Levant personally donated 10,000 to kickstart the project. Stirling took to Twitter as the fundraiser gained momentum to allege fraud and personal benefit to Levant from the donations. These allegations were all unfounded.

Stirling made false claims that he had contacted authorities about the allegedly fraudulent nature of the fundraiser.

"I am sorry for what I did, and I am sorry it took me seven years to admit it," stated Stirling.

Rather than pursue a financial reward, Levant opted for a public apology from Stirling and a donation to the Fort McMurray Food Bank. Still, Levant noted the chilling effect of Stirling's lies on the Red Cross donations.