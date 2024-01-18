Ezra Levant's eye-opening visit to the Ukraine House in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant made his second visit to the Ukraine House at the World Economic Forum (WEF), discussing the heightened security measures at Davos. He emphasized the increased precautions in place this year and pointed out a map within the pavilion that illustrates the number of wounded or killed civilians.

Ezra highlighted that during his visit last year, the theme of the Ukraine pavilion was centered around "war crimes prosecutions against Russia and reparations." The focus was on the concept of seizing assets from the "Russian Federation and using them to rebuild Ukraine."

Additionally, he referred to a conversation last year that he had with a legal expert at the pavilion, providing insight into the legal and political landscape at that time.

"Well, a year has gone by and so much has changed," said Ezra. "One thing that has changed is the appetite among Western countries for military and financial donations to Ukraine has withered, and it's no secret that Volodymyr Zelensky himself is upset about this."

"He has repeatedly asked the West for funding, and there's some fairness to it, as we now learned that over a year ago there was a kind of tentative peace agreement negotiated in principle with Russia."

Ezra pointed out significant changes, both militarily and financially. The pavilion aims to illustrate the human cost, displaying disturbing images of military and civilian casualties.

The map reflects the ongoing toll of war, similar to last year. While discussions previously focused on prosecuting Russia for war crimes, the latest reports indicate Zelensky seeking international assistance for peace negotiations in Switzerland alongside French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

Ezra spoke to the curator of this 'very powerful' exhibition, asking him to explain the story behind it.

"Can you please tell me, who are these children? How were they selected for deportation and how did it happen?" Ezra asked.

The curator responded, "So all of the children you see here are Ukrainian children who have been deported by Russians, who have been brought to camps, so to speak, and who have been returned to Ukraine because their parents or their legal guardians at personal risk went into Russia to bring them back with documents arguing to the people who are in the camp that this is their child, that the child should be given back to them. And like this they were brought back to Ukraine. "

"So how were these children physically taken? If they had parents? How were they swept up?" Ezra further asked.

"Well, the stories of each childhood are different. Many of the children were brought to, you know, holiday camps, as they called it, and were never returned," the curator answered.

The curator further explained that "Russians have a genocidal intent in Ukraine."

He also asserted that one method of undermining Ukraine is through the abduction of children, considered an act of genocide according to the Geneva Convention. The claim is supported by reported instances involving thousands of children, with the victims themselves recounting the process of being taken away from their parents and homes to be relocated and reeducated in Russia.

