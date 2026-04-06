Are Canadians even a little ungrateful to the United States?

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Article by Rebel News staff

It’s not often that Canadians are forced to look in the mirror on foreign policy. We prefer to think of ourselves as helpful, principled and engaged. But lately, that image is getting harder to maintain, especially when compared to the outsized role played by the United States.

Take the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. As threats to global oil shipping intensify, the U.S. has once again stepped in to patrol one of the world’s most critical waterways. But this time, Washington isn’t just acting, it’s asking. Asking allies to contribute, even symbolically, to a shared problem.

And what’s the response? A collective shrug.

Countries like the UK and France are offering excuses dressed up as strategy, while others simply sit it out. Canada, for its part, isn’t refusing outright ... it’s worse. We couldn’t meaningfully contribute even if we wanted to. Years of underinvestment have left our military lacking the equipment needed for modern conflict. Sending a Canadian naval vessel into a high-risk zone wouldn’t be helpful, it would be a liability.

Yet, despite that reality, Canadian officials still show up to international meetings, projecting relevance without offering results.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to shoulder the burden. With troops stationed across Europe and Asia, and naval forces stretched across key global chokepoints, America effectively underwrites the security of its allies, including Canada. Through NORAD and its broader military dominance, it protects North America in ways Canadians rarely acknowledge.

This is where the frustration from figures like Donald Trump and Marco Rubio begins to make more sense. Their argument isn’t subtle: why should the U.S. continue acting as the world’s security guarantor when its allies won’t even offer token support in return?

It’s a fair question and one Canada doesn’t have a good answer for.

GUEST: Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie joins the show to discuss her reporting on the continuation of Islamic street prayers in Montreal, Quebec.