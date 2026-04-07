We’re going all in on Alberta’s independence referendum

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Article by Rebel News staff

We’re officially registering as a third-party campaign group in Alberta to support the upcoming independence referendum. That’s not optional. Under election law, if we speak out, organize events, run ads or even put up billboards without registering, we risk prosecution.

We know that because it’s already happened to us.

In the past, we’ve faced legal action for doing what should be normal in a free country: expressing opinions, publishing books and advocating for political outcomes. The lesson is simple: if we’re going to participate in this referendum honestly and forcefully, we have to do it within the system as it exists. So we are.

But let’s be clear, we’re not doing this just to comply with bureaucrats. We’re doing it because we believe in this referendum.

More than 170,000 Albertans have already signed a petition to trigger a vote on independence. The referendum is set for October 19. That alone makes this one of the most important democratic moments in modern Canadian history.

And yet, the very idea of Albertans voting on their future is already being attacked. That’s what makes this campaign necessary.

If you believe Albertans should be free to decide their own future, and free to hear both sides of that argument, join us.

We believe in referendums because they force political questions into the open, especially the ones politicians are too afraid to touch. For years, concerns about Alberta’s treatment within Confederation have been dismissed, mocked or ignored. Now, they can’t be.

Why is it acceptable for Quebec to hold referendums on independence, even coming within a fraction of victory, while Alberta is condemned for asking the same question? Why is one province’s democratic expression treated as legitimate, and another’s as dangerous?

These are not abstract concerns. Alberta’s economy has been hit by cancelled pipelines, blocked resource projects, and federal policies that disproportionately affect the province’s core industries. Tens of billions of dollars leave Alberta every year, while other provinces benefit and in some cases, actively work against Alberta’s ability to export its own resources.

At the same time, Albertans are expected to accept decisions made in Ottawa that shape their livelihoods, often without meaningful input. That frustration isn’t new ... it’s been building for generations.

This referendum is a chance to address it directly. We’re going to campaign our way, with professional advertising, digital outreach and yes, our signature billboard truck. We’re going to make the case clearly, forcefully and without apology.

Because the “no” side will be massive. Governments, publicly funded groups, legacy media and political parties, including federal Conservatives, have already signalled their opposition.

That’s exactly why this campaign matters.

Albertans deserve to hear the case for independence, not just the arguments against it. They deserve a real debate, not one filtered through institutions that already have a stake in the outcome.