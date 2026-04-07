We’re going all in on Alberta’s independence referendum
For too long, decisions about Alberta's future have been made without the backing of the people.
Article by Rebel News staff
We’re officially registering as a third-party campaign group in Alberta to support the upcoming independence referendum. That’s not optional. Under election law, if we speak out, organize events, run ads or even put up billboards without registering, we risk prosecution.
We know that because it’s already happened to us.
In the past, we’ve faced legal action for doing what should be normal in a free country: expressing opinions, publishing books and advocating for political outcomes. The lesson is simple: if we’re going to participate in this referendum honestly and forcefully, we have to do it within the system as it exists. So we are.
But let’s be clear, we’re not doing this just to comply with bureaucrats. We’re doing it because we believe in this referendum.
More than 170,000 Albertans have already signed a petition to trigger a vote on independence. The referendum is set for October 19. That alone makes this one of the most important democratic moments in modern Canadian history.
And yet, the very idea of Albertans voting on their future is already being attacked. That’s what makes this campaign necessary.
If you believe Albertans should be free to decide their own future, and free to hear both sides of that argument, join us.
We believe in referendums because they force political questions into the open, especially the ones politicians are too afraid to touch. For years, concerns about Alberta’s treatment within Confederation have been dismissed, mocked or ignored. Now, they can’t be.
Why is it acceptable for Quebec to hold referendums on independence, even coming within a fraction of victory, while Alberta is condemned for asking the same question? Why is one province’s democratic expression treated as legitimate, and another’s as dangerous?
These are not abstract concerns. Alberta’s economy has been hit by cancelled pipelines, blocked resource projects, and federal policies that disproportionately affect the province’s core industries. Tens of billions of dollars leave Alberta every year, while other provinces benefit and in some cases, actively work against Alberta’s ability to export its own resources.
At the same time, Albertans are expected to accept decisions made in Ottawa that shape their livelihoods, often without meaningful input. That frustration isn’t new ... it’s been building for generations.
This referendum is a chance to address it directly. We’re going to campaign our way, with professional advertising, digital outreach and yes, our signature billboard truck. We’re going to make the case clearly, forcefully and without apology.
Because the “no” side will be massive. Governments, publicly funded groups, legacy media and political parties, including federal Conservatives, have already signalled their opposition.
That’s exactly why this campaign matters.
Albertans deserve to hear the case for independence, not just the arguments against it. They deserve a real debate, not one filtered through institutions that already have a stake in the outcome.
COMMENTS
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Paul Scofield commented 2026-04-07 21:54:15 -0400 FlagHaving watched Rebel News since 2017 they have on a couple of occasions, jumped into the fray and both reported on a story or an event AND had a campaign regarding its outcome. I assume Mr. Abrahams, likely also a long time viewer, has seen this, too. If so, perhaps the objection is not to Rebel News taking sides but, rather, that Rebel News may be taking a side opposite of what Mr. Abrahams would like. If that is correct, it would be clearer to just day that up front. Practicing what I suggest, I am very much for Albertans to have the chance to decide their own fate and, to that end, welcome Rebel News helping to advance that cause. FWIW.
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Matt Abrahams commented 2026-04-07 21:14:00 -0400 FlagI don’t believe an organization that purports to practice journalism should take sides in matters such as referenda or elections. Journalists are supposed to be neutral and unbiased; they are supposed to report on events, not influence them. If you do what you are proposing you are not practicing journalism, you are engaging in activism, which is not something that individuals who call themselves journalists should do.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-07 20:32:29 -0400 FlagI’ve lived in Alberta for almost all my life. Ottawa was the same then as it is now but much worse. And the central Canada attitude was that they were the center of the earth. We were just quaint little people way off yonder. Only Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal mattered. I find no logical reason to stay in confederation. We even rent the RCMP. They don’t work for free. We, with Saskatchewan, could form a powerful alliance with America to get our products to Asia. And losing its cash cow would make Canada scramble for new cash cows.