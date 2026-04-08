Why now? Questions mount over police's sudden show of force

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Article by Rebel News staff

For more than two years, the streets of Toronto have played host to increasingly provocative demonstrations, raising serious questions about law enforcement priorities and political will.

They chant for genocide against the Jewish people. They display swastikas. They carry replica hand grenades (at least we hope those grenades are harmless replicas.) And they even cosplay as Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind of October 7, as they invade Jewish neighbourhoods.

What’s unfolded during that time isn’t just a story about protest, it’s about tolerance, inconsistency and the uneasy feeling that not all causes are treated equally under the law. Demonstrators have marched through Jewish neighbourhoods, at times displaying hateful imagery and chanting extreme rhetoric. Yet the official response has often appeared muted, even accommodating.

It’s hard not to notice the contrast. Imagine a different group, say, an openly racist organisation, marching into a minority community. Few would doubt that authorities would respond swiftly and decisively. And yet, in this case, the leniency has left many wondering where the line is actually drawn.

That’s why a recent arrest for public incitement of hatred stands out. After years of seeming inaction, police finally moved against an individual accused of displaying antisemitic messaging and directing slurs at counter-protesters. It was a notable shift, but also one that raises an obvious question: why now?

The timing has led to speculation that the change in approach may be more symbolic than substantive. In recent weeks, there’s also been a visible increase in police presence across the city, from transit hubs to public venues and places of worship.

Behind the scenes, there are whispers that this heightened visibility serves a broader narrative, one that emphasizes rising tension and public danger. Such a narrative could be used to justify tougher legislation around speech, security and firearms. Whether that’s a reasonable concern or a leap into cynicism depends largely on how much trust one places in institutions.

That trust hasn’t been helped by a lack of transparency. Questions around past interactions between political leaders and police officials remain unanswered, with access to information requests denied and explanations scarce. In an environment already charged with suspicion, secrecy only deepens the divide.

GUEST: Sneak peek at Tamara Lich's speech at the University of Calgary.