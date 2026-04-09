Mark Carney announces he’s going to take another shot at passing Trudeau’s censorship laws

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

The Canada many remember is slipping further out of reach.

A useful symbol of that shift is the ten-dollar bill. The removal of Sir John A. Macdonald was not put to voters, debated in any meaningful national forum, or tested through an election. It simply happened, another quiet but telling signal of a country redefining itself without broad public consent.

That decision reflects a wider cultural trend. Across Canada, historic figures and monuments have been sidelined, boarded up, or torn down altogether. In some cases, this has occurred under governments that claim to stand for conservative values, highlighting how widespread the shift has become.

This raises an important question for provinces like Alberta: what exactly is being preserved by remaining within Confederation? Appeals to unity often rely on nostalgia, a vision of Canada rooted in shared history, sacrifice, and tradition. But that version of the country is increasingly at odds with present realities.

Modern Canada appears to prioritize something very different. Foundational narratives are being replaced, civic traditions abandoned, and ideological frameworks have infected public life. The contrast between past and present is no longer subtle ... it is stark.

That transformation is especially evident in current federal policy discussions. Ottawa is once again aiming to censor online content, marking a third attempt in recent years. The stated goal is to reduce harm, particularly for children and vulnerable groups. On its face, that objective seems to many to be palatable.

However, the proposed approach raises huge concerns. The framework relies on “expert regulators” to define harmful content, enforce standards and ensure compliance. This inevitably leads to a critical question: who determines what constitutes harm?