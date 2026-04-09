Mark Carney announces he’s going to take another shot at passing Trudeau’s censorship laws
Canada’s identity crisis deepens as censorship plans quietly return.
Article by Rebel News staff
The Canada many remember is slipping further out of reach.
A useful symbol of that shift is the ten-dollar bill. The removal of Sir John A. Macdonald was not put to voters, debated in any meaningful national forum, or tested through an election. It simply happened, another quiet but telling signal of a country redefining itself without broad public consent.
That decision reflects a wider cultural trend. Across Canada, historic figures and monuments have been sidelined, boarded up, or torn down altogether. In some cases, this has occurred under governments that claim to stand for conservative values, highlighting how widespread the shift has become.
This raises an important question for provinces like Alberta: what exactly is being preserved by remaining within Confederation? Appeals to unity often rely on nostalgia, a vision of Canada rooted in shared history, sacrifice, and tradition. But that version of the country is increasingly at odds with present realities.
Modern Canada appears to prioritize something very different. Foundational narratives are being replaced, civic traditions abandoned, and ideological frameworks have infected public life. The contrast between past and present is no longer subtle ... it is stark.
That transformation is especially evident in current federal policy discussions. Ottawa is once again aiming to censor online content, marking a third attempt in recent years. The stated goal is to reduce harm, particularly for children and vulnerable groups. On its face, that objective seems to many to be palatable.
However, the proposed approach raises huge concerns. The framework relies on “expert regulators” to define harmful content, enforce standards and ensure compliance. This inevitably leads to a critical question: who determines what constitutes harm?
COMMENTS
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Gerry Gilchrist commented 2026-04-09 22:45:49 -0400 FlagWas just watching one of my Farm videos from Montana and it was sure nice to see Chris Barber in it doing what he does best trucking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPoRysHS4ZE
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Clinton Peebles commented 2026-04-09 21:51:24 -0400 FlagI have no doubt that Carney’s Chinese handlers are behind this.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-09 21:32:55 -0400 FlagThanks for the spoken translation of the French. My vision is very poor so trying to read subtitles is tedious. It puts me off of watching any video with those small words at the bottom of the screen. Thanks for finally using a dubbing service. Please do that more often so blind folks can hear the translation.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-09 21:30:47 -0400 FlagWhat a cringy video of that NDP loon! How does she know that those missing indigenous women were also LGBT2S etc.? Does she realize that most of the missing women from reserves were victims of indigenous men? People such as her need a brutal fact check.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-09 21:27:53 -0400 FlagI love the idea of having one fewer bureaucratic layer to deal with. Alberta and Quebec have that desire in common. It’s time all independent people band together against Ottawa and their stranglehold on the dominion. It isn’t 1867 anymore.
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Paul Scofield commented 2026-04-09 20:49:48 -0400 FlagMr. Pedersen covers most of it! I would add that I have long admired Alexa Lavoie and hoped she would be the Rebel of the Year. She has the most dangerous beat by far and covers the stories with excellent travail. And thanks for the fine interview and dubbed translation. My 8th Grade French class understanding would not have carried the day.
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Duane Pedersen commented 2026-04-09 20:25:34 -0400 FlagCarney can stick his censorship laws up his ass and the government has no right to remove Canadas history from money or the pass ports They can also cry when Alberta becomes independent and our 15 billion dosent end up for pride Pride has no business to tax payers money and the Liberal’s can take a long walk they have no business useing tax payers dollars like they do without talking about it