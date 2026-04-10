Ireland erupts in trucker protest over sky-high fuel taxes

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It almost unbelievable, but Ireland has a trucker convoy of its own.

They’re protesting against their government, just like Canada’s truckers did. Farmers are joining in, too. Bus drivers.Thousands of grassroots Irish people who are fed up with being ignored and mistreated by their government.

Fuel costs are the issue that seems to have sparked this. But it’s been simmering for a while.

Seeing those big trucking rigs and major farm equipment, in peaceful protest really reminds me of what Canada went through in 2022. Those brave Canadian men and women helped save the country by standing up against the government.

Maybe it will be the case in Ireland, too! But there’s a dark side to it. Ireland’s police — called the Gardai — bizarrely, has a deputy commissioner who is Canadian.

And — just like Canadian police four years ago — she was threatening peaceful Irish protesters with a brutal response.

In fact, it looks like Ireland is using the Canadian playbook. They’ve even gone further, calling in the military.

Will they invoke martial law? Will they seize bank accounts of peaceful protesters? Will they arrest peaceful truckers and farmers, and put them in solitary confinement?

That all sounds crazy, but that all happened in Canada under Trudeau. And it looks like a Canadian cop is running the show.

The ordinary Irish people — farmers, truckers, bus drivers, and all of their supporters — have taken to the streets to protest the high fuel taxes. They've blocked highways, a port, a refinery and even streets in Dublin, Ireland's capital.

Tonight, you'll hear from the actual protesters to give you the real story.

They’re regular people with few friends in powerful places. Everyone’s against them — the political class, the media, Ireland’s countless NGOs. That’s the dangerous part: angry politicians, backed into a corner.

Everyone’s against them, except the people and independent journalists like Rebel News.

Will that happen to these lovely truckers and farmers? We’ll find out soon if the politicians blink and lower their fuel taxes — or if they’re just toying with the farmers. Rebel News will keep you informed.