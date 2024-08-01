Vandalism and arson are now commonplace for Toronto's Jewish community

  • August 01, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're in Toronto for a huge town hall, where politicians try to explain the rampant antisemitic crime wave.

The other day, a school bus, designated for a local Jewish school, was torched. And before that, the Pride of Israel synagogue was vandalized.

Vandalism and arson is now commonplace in Toronto's Jewish community.

Of course, the city's socialist mayor, Olivia Chow, was in attendance. It's doubtful she will listen to concerns from the public. She frequently turns a blind eye to Islamic extremism.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather was also there. It remains to be seen whether he regrets his decision to remain in the Liberal caucus with Hamas sympathizers.

No cameras or recordings of any kind were permitted. Worse yet, no questions were allowed of the dignitaries present.

