Vandalism and arson are now commonplace for Toronto's Jewish community

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're in Toronto for a huge town hall, where politicians try to explain the rampant antisemitic crime wave.

The other day, a school bus, designated for a local Jewish school, was torched. And before that, the Pride of Israel synagogue was vandalized.

Vandalism and arson is now commonplace in Toronto's Jewish community.

Here are 20 questions I put to @TorontoPolice yesterday about this arson at the Jewish school. They've now answered about three of them:



1. You say the arsonist is a homeless man and that there's no evidence he's motivated by hate. That implies you know who he is and spoke to… https://t.co/MSXu96pjX5 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 1, 2024

Of course, the city's socialist mayor, Olivia Chow, was in attendance. It's doubtful she will listen to concerns from the public. She frequently turns a blind eye to Islamic extremism.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather was also there. It remains to be seen whether he regrets his decision to remain in the Liberal caucus with Hamas sympathizers.

No cameras or recordings of any kind were permitted. Worse yet, no questions were allowed of the dignitaries present.