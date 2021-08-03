Canada’s largest journalism union launches an official campaign against Erin O’Toole

So Unifor, which is Canada’s largest union, which is also Canada’s largest media union, has come out with an attack ad against Erin O’Toole.

It’s pretty weird, to have news reporters pay for an ad, out of their union dues, to take sides in an election.

Take a look:

MEDIA RELEASE: Unifor launches TV ad cautioning Canadians against voting for @erinotoole Meet the 2021 O’Toole: New Name. Same old Conservative. https://t.co/oyadjXRybi #canpoli pic.twitter.com/jDPAFGUUcX — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) August 2, 2021

Look, I don’t have a lot of time for Erin O’Toole. He’s pro-carbon tax, pro-lockdown for citizens but also pro-open borders for immigration, he’s pro-CBC and pro-censorship.

But back to the ad. It seems silly and too clever by half. The whole meme — a truck that’s falling apart — it feels like some ad agency guy came up with an idea to impress his friends. I’m just not sure it’s going to resonate or be effective.

I think it’s just for Unifor, and the bail-out journalists who work for it, to signal to Trudeau that they’re on his side, and that Trudeau should keep showering them with money.

In a way, it’s like everything Unifor journalists do — it’s not for their readers or viewers; it’s for one viewer, who pays them.

That Unifor ad against Erin O’Toole is a bit anti-western and anti-working class. No surprise there. It’s designed to appeal to eastern Canadian prejudices against western and conservative things, even though Erin O’Toole is actually neither.

But my main beef with it is: it was bought and paid for by the activists and donors who go on TV and say with a straight face that they’re reporters, calling it like they see it, they’re neutral, they’re unbiased, and that we here are Rebel News are the partisan ones.

What a laugh.

No wonder so few Canadians trust the media anymore.

GUEST: Pamela Geller on Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment of multiple women.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!