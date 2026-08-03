Ceuta overrun: Rebel News on the ground in Spain as military rounds up illegal migrants

Spanish authorities say most of the migrants have already been pushed back. On the ground, though, many are still hiding across the enclave as military convoys try to round them up.

Ezra Levant
  |   August 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: what happens when a country’s border collapses in real time? That’s the question confronting Spain, as the small enclave of Ceuta, Spanish territory in North Africa, was overrun by more than 50,000 Moroccan migrants in scenes that defy belief.

Streets were flooded with crowds of mostly military-age men, some reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while chaos, vandalism and looting tore through a city of just 83,000 people. The official narrative from the Spanish army and police is that most of the migrants have been pushed back, but on-the-ground reporting tells a different story.

While establishment media either ignore or downplay the magnitude, Rebel News has sent chief of video Efrain Oswaldo Flores Monsanto and Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie to witness it firsthand. Their journey from Madrid through Seville and across to Ceuta wasn’t easy or cheap, but it’s clear why it mattered. The streets are still filled with migrants, some hiding in hills and bushes along the beachfront, waiting and watching, while police and military convoys attempt to round them up and return them across the border. Even then, there are reports and video of migrants leaping from the trucks and escaping straight back into the wild.

The hostility on the ground is real. While Lavoie was interviewing illegal Moroccan migrants beside the Spanish border, a rock was thrown directly at her, apparently from others watching above. They tried to intimidate her. It didn’t work.

This is not just a local problem. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has called the crisis an attack on territorial integrity, but words are cheap when the images show reality on the ground. Residents are left to fend for themselves as the political class debates and the consequences fall on ordinary citizens: property damage, disruption and a permanent sense of unease. Why did so many come? One young migrant told Lavoie he crossed the border because Spain’s president promised migrants citizenship. The blame, then, lands squarely on Spain’s political leaders for creating an open invitation.

While military convoys crisscross Ceuta’s border zone, the real story is who is telling it. Mainstream outlets are silent or spinning, leaving citizens in the dark. That’s why independent journalism matters, why it’s vital to have eyes and cameras in places the legacy press won’t go. The cost to get there, to stay, to report honestly is not insignificant. But what’s the cost of not knowing? That is the clearest illustration of the cultural and political divide now splitting Western societies.

If you believe this kind of reporting matters, support it at MigrantReports.com.

Please donate to support our independent reporting on Europe’s migrant crisis

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Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab.

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  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-08-03 20:29:54 -0400 Flag
    Alexa Lavoie is far and away the best Rebel News field reporter hired since the early days of Ezra, Shelia, David, Faith and, for a bit, Tommy Robinson.