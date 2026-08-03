Ceuta overrun: Rebel News on the ground in Spain as military rounds up illegal migrants

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: what happens when a country’s border collapses in real time? That’s the question confronting Spain, as the small enclave of Ceuta, Spanish territory in North Africa, was overrun by more than 50,000 Moroccan migrants in scenes that defy belief.



Streets were flooded with crowds of mostly military-age men, some reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while chaos, vandalism and looting tore through a city of just 83,000 people. The official narrative from the Spanish army and police is that most of the migrants have been pushed back, but on-the-ground reporting tells a different story.

CEUTA 🇪🇸: This is the reality on the ground here, many illegals watch you from the hills and mountains as 50k+ crossed into Spain over the last several days.



I filmed many of the eyes staring at the iconic beach front area. Exclusive report @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/nRHKV7j63v — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 3, 2026

While establishment media either ignore or downplay the magnitude, Rebel News has sent chief of video Efrain Oswaldo Flores Monsanto and Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie to witness it firsthand. Their journey from Madrid through Seville and across to Ceuta wasn’t easy or cheap, but it’s clear why it mattered. The streets are still filled with migrants, some hiding in hills and bushes along the beachfront, waiting and watching, while police and military convoys attempt to round them up and return them across the border. Even then, there are reports and video of migrants leaping from the trucks and escaping straight back into the wild.

The hostility on the ground is real. While Lavoie was interviewing illegal Moroccan migrants beside the Spanish border, a rock was thrown directly at her, apparently from others watching above. They tried to intimidate her. It didn’t work.

💥CEUTA, SPAIN 🇪🇸: A ROCK WAS THROWN DIRECTLY AT ME while I was interviewing illegal Moroccan migrants beside the Spanish border—apparently from others watching above.



They tried to intimidate me.



It won’t work.



I will not be threatened, silenced, or chased away from reporting… pic.twitter.com/JYG9h7cmkP — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 2, 2026

This is not just a local problem. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has called the crisis an attack on territorial integrity, but words are cheap when the images show reality on the ground. Residents are left to fend for themselves as the political class debates and the consequences fall on ordinary citizens: property damage, disruption and a permanent sense of unease. Why did so many come? One young migrant told Lavoie he crossed the border because Spain’s president promised migrants citizenship. The blame, then, lands squarely on Spain’s political leaders for creating an open invitation.

While military convoys crisscross Ceuta’s border zone, the real story is who is telling it. Mainstream outlets are silent or spinning, leaving citizens in the dark. That’s why independent journalism matters, why it’s vital to have eyes and cameras in places the legacy press won’t go. The cost to get there, to stay, to report honestly is not insignificant. But what’s the cost of not knowing? That is the clearest illustration of the cultural and political divide now splitting Western societies.