Amish farmers fined for not using COVID-era ArriveCan app as legal battle over religious freedom continues
A pandemic-era border rule has sparked a legal battle for Amish families who say they could not comply with a smartphone requirement that conflicted with their beliefs.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Amish farmers fined, an old-world way of life under threat, and a battle over religious freedom.
Picture rolling fields, hand-built barns and a way of life largely untouched by modernity. Around two and a half hours west of Toronto, Amish communities continue to farm using animal and human power, rejecting electricity, automobiles and most modern technology.
For the Amish, this is not simply a lifestyle choice. It is a religious practice rooted in their Christian faith. Their communities live much as they have for generations, keeping a low profile, avoiding conflict and turning to a simpler way of life.
That changed during the COVID pandemic hysteria.
Amish families regularly crossed the Canada-U.S. border for family, religious and everyday reasons. When returning to Canada, they were asked the same question as other travellers: had they downloaded the ArriveCan app?
For the Amish, the question created an impossible situation. They do not use smartphones, and their faith prevents them from adopting much of the modern technology required by the app.
Without realising it, Amish families were issued fines that eventually totalled hundreds of thousands of dollars across the community. Some only discovered what had happened when liens were placed on their farms, threatening properties that had been passed down through generations.
Around 40 farms were affected, leaving Amish families facing a legal battle they never expected to fight.
The Democracy Fund stepped in to challenge the cases, with lawyers Marc Joseph and Adam Blake Gallop working to reopen the convictions. So far, 24 families have had their cases reopened and stayed, removing the immediate legal threat. However, eight families were denied that relief and are continuing their appeals through the Ontario courts.
The cases have highlighted the challenges faced by a community that avoids conflict and does not use modern communication systems, yet found itself navigating a complex legal process involving courts, paperwork and technology.
The legal fight continues, with the remaining families seeking to have their cases reconsidered through the appeals process.
COMMENTS
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Hugh Jacobs commented 2026-08-04 20:58:38 -0400 FlagRe Tamara Ugalini’s comments on the Edmonton Police pre-crime interventions:
I went to a large, well known Canadian high school in the 1960’s. Our English literature teacher in grade 11 used 1984 as a subject for the English course we took. Today I consider this gentleman a true prophet! The next year we studied Brave New World! I still have these books all annotated!
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-08-04 20:47:41 -0400 FlagThe Amish have a right to live the way they want to. But we have power-mad bureaucrats who figure they’re always right. And while this prosecution goes on, REAL hate crimes against Jews and Christians are ignored or shrugged off. This is Carney’s Canada.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-08-04 20:22:48 -0400 FlagOdd how the law works. The Amish are Christian and they’re being penalized for not using certain 21st century hardware. Yet, we have “refugees” and “immigrants” who are let off the hook for not knowing that certain of their practices are illegal in this country.