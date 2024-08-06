Britain's mass migration dystopia comes true as foreigners flood country

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a terrible prediction for the United Kingdom as mass immigration comes true.

A British politician named Enoch Powell warned about mass immigration to the U.K. decades ago. He forewarned people not from the British or Commonwealth culture coming to the Island nation in droves.

Not only did legal immigration increase dramatically in recent decades, but illegal immigration across the English Channel also skyrocketed.

Migrants refuse to answer questions as locals protest outside housing facility in Ireland.



Locals explain how in many circumstances, asylum seekers will first travel through France, then through the United Kingdom before eventually arriving.



REPORT: https://t.co/fu0AZ20h7s pic.twitter.com/olms6CfGFb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2024

The Conservative Party -- conservative in name only -- loved immigration for their own reasons, like the governing Labour Party.

They thought it would help the GDP, and salvage them against accusations of racism. They would ultimately match the Labour Party on the immigration file.

All that did was fuel a burning resentment from working class white Brits. For them, neither party is trustworthy.

Rebel News spoke to dozens of migrants in Calais and Dunkirk who said that charities are very important for the illegal camps because they distribute food, water, firewood and give out information on how to claim asylum in the UK.



In this video posted on social media, it shows… pic.twitter.com/W47SgT5pRj — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 7, 2023

GUEST: Rebel's Drea Humphrey on pro-Hamas mobs blocking a Vancouver Pride event, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined for a photo-op.