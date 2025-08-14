UK police crack down on catcalling while rape crisis rages on

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra breaks down how Britain has become Europe's rape capital. And yet, the police have bigger crimes to investigate—such as people whistling at pretty women.

Ezra begins by announcing that Rebel News has a new contributor from the United Kingdom, an independent journalist by the name of Emma Dunwell, from whom we hope to have more videos in the future.

Incidents of rape in North America tend to be more random, one-off situations. And, in most places in North America, if you are being attacked and calling for help, someone will come and attempt to stop the perpetrator. But Ezra explains that, in the United Kingdom, they face an altogether different phenomenon called a rape gang—ten, twenty, or thirty men raping the same victim together or consecutively, sometimes repeatedly.

The victims can be children as young as 11 or 12 years old, or girls who have been tricked, groomed, and extorted. In the small city of Rotherham, UK, it was revealed that 1400 girls were raped in this fashion for years, overwhelmingly by Pakistani Muslim men.

Ezra explains that part of this phenomenon comes from the rape culture in Pakistan, where there is a high level of secrecy amongst the men due to clan ties. Ezra even wrote a story about it back in September 2014 for the Toronto Star, entitled, "Pakistan's troubling rape problem." In it, he discussed the roughly 1.5 million street kids in Pakistan, an estimated 90% of whom have been sexually abused at some point in their lives.

He reflects that 11 years later, these "grooming gangs" now exist en masse in the UK, and are part of the reason the UK has amongst the highest rape rate in the world. And yet, the news out of Surrey, UK, this week is that police have started deploying female officers dressed as joggers to crack down on catcallers.

Ezra concludes that the idea that catcalling should be a police priority in an age of gang rapes is a luxury—and a distraction from the more the serious rape crisis.

GUEST: Melanie Bennet, investigative journalist for Juno News, on her exclusive story of girls being silenced over their concerns about male teammate in dorms.