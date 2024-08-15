Alberta Premier Danielle Smith opposes mass immigration

  August 15, 2024
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith has reversed course on immigration as Ottawa leaves the provinces to fend for themselves.

According to immigration data, Alberta leads Canada in year-over-year population growth at 4.41%. Yet it has received no federal funding.

The province is "shouldering a larger burden" than it can bare with its existing infrastructure, Smith told reporters on July 17. "It puts a lot of pressure on jurisdictions who are receiving more [newcomers] than their current level of social programs and infrastructure can support," she said at the time.

The Trudeau government earlier pledged $750 million to Quebec after heralding complaints from Premier François Legault. Similarly, Toronto and Ottawa received $162 million and $32 million earlier this year, respectively.

Premier Smith maintains the province is in a "very similar position" to Quebec, as Alberta takes in 22% of newcomers despite having 12% of Canada’s population.

The sharpening of her views on immigration represents a departure from the pledge to grow the province to 10 million people by 2050.

We need a lot more immigrants to fill our job vacancies and start up new businesses, she earlier claimed. While immigration is a good thing, it's not good for Canada in the record-breaking numbers that the Trudeau government has allowed.

Alberta's Immigration Ministry previously told Rebel News they want "greater provincial autonomy" on the immigration file. But the feds are not willing to fulfill that request.

Not only has a deteriorating Federation negatively impacted the housing and job markets for Canadians. It's also been detrimental on educational institutions, and timely access to social services.

