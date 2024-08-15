Alberta Premier Danielle Smith opposes mass immigration

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith has reversed course on immigration as Ottawa leaves the provinces to fend for themselves.
According to immigration data, Alberta leads Canada in year-over-year population growth at 4.41%. Yet it has received no federal funding.
The province is "shouldering a larger burden" than it can bare with its existing infrastructure, Smith told reporters on July 17. "It puts a lot of pressure on jurisdictions who are receiving more [newcomers] than their current level of social programs and infrastructure can support," she said at the time.
Premier Danielle Smith is asked if Alberta would be willing to accept asylum seekers from Quebec that the Legault government is trying to transfer to other provinces. pic.twitter.com/igx3npF3N1— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 16, 2024
The Trudeau government earlier pledged $750 million to Quebec after heralding complaints from Premier François Legault. Similarly, Toronto and Ottawa received $162 million and $32 million earlier this year, respectively.
Premier Smith maintains the province is in a "very similar position" to Quebec, as Alberta takes in 22% of newcomers despite having 12% of Canada’s population.
The sharpening of her views on immigration represents a departure from the pledge to grow the province to 10 million people by 2050.
Alberta's ongoing housing crisis and lengthening queues at social services has prompted Premier Danielle Smith to decline welcoming more migrants to the province. https://t.co/5j0lo2Oyq1— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 26, 2024
We need a lot more immigrants to fill our job vacancies and start up new businesses, she earlier claimed. While immigration is a good thing, it's not good for Canada in the record-breaking numbers that the Trudeau government has allowed.
Alberta's Immigration Ministry previously told Rebel News they want "greater provincial autonomy" on the immigration file. But the feds are not willing to fulfill that request.
Not only has a deteriorating Federation negatively impacted the housing and job markets for Canadians. It's also been detrimental on educational institutions, and timely access to social services.
Illegal immigrants in Canada could number 500,000, says Migrant Rights Network executive director Syed Hussan.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 28, 2024
He adds it's "crucial" to give these people paths to permanent residency, in the name of "equality and fairness."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/Gic8nTrHAr
