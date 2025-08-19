Lessons from Pierre Poilievre's by-election win

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Pierre Poilievre is elected in the Battle River-Crowfoot, Alberta by-election — and how the media covered it teaches us a lot.

Ezra begins by pointing out that last night's election results showed a very high turnout for a by-election; around 59% of registered voters showing up to cast their ballots, whereas your typical by-election would garner maybe 20-30% of the voting population.

Ezra believes the media is largely attributable for that. They had this dream of turning Alberta to the Left with their support of independent candidate Bonnie Critchley. The CBC, the National Observer, and The Tyee all featured her as a real contender in the by-election race.

They painted her as almost Conservative, putting emphasis on her veteran status. The Tyee went so far as to say she was deployed in combat, although that was false. In the end, she garnered close to 10% of the vote — not bad, given the circumstances.

Ezra points out that Critchley attempted to stir up controversy for Poilievre by criticizing him for parachuting into the riding. Strangely enough, she did not make the same critique of herself, for doing the same thing, or of any of the other 200+ candidates on the Battle River-Crowfoot ballot.

The hundreds of other candidates, of course, are the fruits of the Longest Ballot Committee, whose attempt at sabotaging the by-election resulted in Elections Canada changing the voting procedure to have voters write in the name of their desired candidate. In Ezra's mind, the scheme is an anti-democratic way to suppress voting, only ever perpetrated against Conservatives, this being the second time they've targeted Poilievre.

Ezra concludes on the hopeful note that Albertans are not easily fooled, and showed up in droves to make certain of the outcome, regardless of any Elections Canada or mainstream media tampering. If only the rest of the country was so wise.

GUEST: John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), to speak on their client Amy Hamm's outrageous $100,000 fine for speaking in defence of female-only spaces.