Crown prosecutors have nothing on Tamara Lich

  • Rebel News
  • August 20, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, it's the final days of the Tamara Lich trials and prosecutors have nothing on the Freedom Convoy organizer.

The longest mischief trial in Canadian history reigns enters day 43, with the defense, courtesy of the Democracy Fund, presenting their closing arguments.

Rebel News caught up with Mark Joseph, senior litigation lawyer with the legal group, where he noted the "significant amount" of judicial resources devoted against his client, who has already spent 49 days behind bars.

Joseph found it peculiar that not a single witness observed Lich committing a crime, despite the lengthy proceedings. "The only video footage they have is when she turned herself in peacefully," he said.

The senior litigator notes there was 'no evidence' except for attempts to find cryptic meanings in Facebook posts by Lich. Case in point: Hold the line. "It's a difficult burden ... to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," he told Rebel.

The judge presiding over the case confirmed it was not illegal for her to go to Ottawa. Nor was it against the law to call for the end to COVID mandates or be on Parliament Hill. 

"One of the problems for the Crown is they don't have the smoking gun about what Ms. Lich was thinking or doing," Joseph said. He reiterated they have no direct evidence tying his client to any crime. The convoy organizer wasn't physically at the protest much, he claimed.

"She didn't have a truck, for example. How could you block a road?" posed the litigator. "They're trying to look into some hidden meaning." 

GUEST: Mark Joseph, senior litigator with the Democracy Fund, discusses the mischief trial of Tamara Lich.

News Analysis Canada Help Tamara freedom convoy COVID-19 Tamara Lich
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.