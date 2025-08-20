Doug Ford backs Ontario man charged for fending off home intruder — but ducks blame for broken justice system
To donate to Jeremy McDonald's legal fund, and sign the petition calling for the strengthening of self-defence laws in this country, visit CastleLawNow.com.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, millions of Canadians are shocked when an Ontario homeowner is prosecuted for fighting back against an intruder. Ezra gives you the latest.
You may have already heard the story of Jeremy McDonald, a dad from Lindsay, Ontario who is facing criminal charges for defending his home. A man broke into his house at 3 a.m., while Jeremy was sleeping. There was an altercation and police arrived on the scene. Turns out, the intruder was a violent, serial criminal known to police. But police charged Jeremy, the homeowner, with aggravated assault and other offences — for defending his own home.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the case, defending Jeremy's actions, but refusing to take responsibility for the soft-on-crime policies that created the crisis in the first place.
To donate to Jeremy's legal fund, and sign the petition calling for the strengthening of self-defence laws in this country, visit CastleLawNow.com.
GUEST: Jack Hadfield on the latest with the Epping Migrant hotel.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-20 21:33:33 -0400 FlagWhether male illegals or domestic criminals, bad things will happen until the law and the cops smarten up. We need to take our outrage directly to the federal government. Write or call your MP and tell that person you’re mad as hell and you won’t take any more of their hug-a-thug policies.
-
Matt Abrahams commented 2025-08-20 21:04:46 -0400 FlagYes, Doug, The system is broken. And guess who the fat slob is who sat on it and broke it!
-
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-08-20 21:04:40 -0400 FlagEzra, would you agree that behind the scenes Britain is controlled by Islamic bigwigs? Is that true in Canada too since Carney is sure sucking up to Islamics saying their values are Canadian values when that is false considering misogyny is an Islamic religious doctrine?
-
Joe McGuire commented 2025-08-20 20:54:04 -0400 FlagFord can add a new law for homeowners so only the intruders get charged. Until that happens homeowners need to do whatever it takes to keep their families safe and put the intruder on the street and shut the door
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-08-20 20:31:03 -0400 FlagBy failing to defend its borders, by failing to arrest lawbreakers and by failing to fully punish those arrested and found guilty, Canada is very close to losing the basis of its legitimacy to hold power, i.e., the “consent of the governed.” At thhat point don’t be surprised, if people begin considering taking matters of justice into their own hands. As a local, retired cop told me a couple of months ago: “to correct how badly things have gotten out of whack, a lot of very good people are going to have to do some very bad things.” FWIW.
-