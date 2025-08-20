Doug Ford backs Ontario man charged for fending off home intruder — but ducks blame for broken justice system

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, millions of Canadians are shocked when an Ontario homeowner is prosecuted for fighting back against an intruder. Ezra gives you the latest.

You may have already heard the story of Jeremy McDonald, a dad from Lindsay, Ontario who is facing criminal charges for defending his home. A man broke into his house at 3 a.m., while Jeremy was sleeping. There was an altercation and police arrived on the scene. Turns out, the intruder was a violent, serial criminal known to police. But police charged Jeremy, the homeowner, with aggravated assault and other offences — for defending his own home.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the case, defending Jeremy's actions, but refusing to take responsibility for the soft-on-crime policies that created the crisis in the first place.

To donate to Jeremy's legal fund, and sign the petition calling for the strengthening of self-defence laws in this country, visit CastleLawNow.com.

GUEST: Jack Hadfield on the latest with the Epping Migrant hotel.