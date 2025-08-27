Immigration without integration is remaking the West — and women are paying the price

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tackles the question: Is it a woman’s world?

Ezra begins by discussing how feminism has been around for a long time. The suffragette movement is about 120 years old. During the Second World War, women worked in the factories, which accelerated the trend for women leaving the home to enter what had been a men’s world.

Ezra shares that when he was in university 30+ years ago, women had reached parity in law school and med school — even if they still continued to drop out of those professions to raise a family. Radical feminism has been a vigorous force over the last 20 years, and popular culture — Hollywood movies, sitcoms, and even TV commercials — has become increasingly anti-male.

He points out that there are few commercials where a traditional father is treated seriously or with respect. Instead, fathers are portrayed as goofy fossils who need to be schooled by more with-it demographics. In schools, teachers specifically and strategically do not call upon boys, and there are endless programs to boost girls' education. Men have been drummed out of so many places; the entire industry of Human Resources can be described as a way to neutralize male corporate power by replacing objective measurements with "feelings" measurements.

Ezra's point is this: Women rule the world, or at least the Western world — the luxurious, post-modern West. But at the same time, there has also been an anti-women insurgency.

For example, men are now allowed to compete on women’s sports teams. Boys are allowed to compete against girls, including in contact sports. Even the Olympics let a male boxer punch female boxers in the face. Men are allowed to serve their time in women’s prisons, where they often commit rape — again. Prison guards will punish you if you don’t call men "Ma’am."

Ezra also takes aim at "misogynistic immigration" — bringing in millions of men from places where the rape of women and girls is common. In the UK, they are currently fast-tracking 200,000 Afghans into UK neighbourhoods. Afghans, according to British police, are 22 times more likely to commit rape than British men.

Ezra explains that this is what is driving the "Pink Ladies" protests in the UK these past weeks. Women, dressed in pink, have been peacefully protesting outside migrant hotels where single, military-aged migrant men are stashed, many of them accused of rape. Meanwhile, in Scotland, a 14-year-old girl was filmed brandishing a knife and a hatchet, allegedly to fend off the advances of a migrant man.

Ezra concludes that, although things have never been better for women, progress is falling apart pretty quickly.

GUEST: Tamara Ugolini reports on the Freedom Convoy trucker seeking asylum in the United States.