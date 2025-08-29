Quebec moves to ban public prayer, fails to confront Islamic extremism

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra breaks down how Rebel News' coverage of Hamas protests outside a Quebec church shamed the Province into action. But is it the right action?

Ezra begins by explaining the difficulties of journalism in Quebec, a challenge that is courageously taken on by Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie, who has been threatened, attacked, and assaulted in the line of duty — by Antifa and authorities alike.

He continues that today's story has a lot to do with the Montreal Basilica, one of the oldest churches in Montreal, which, as Alexa has documented, has been the site of pro-Hamas demonstrations, including Islamic mass prayers. Alexa's coverage of the prayers was seen by millions of Montrealers and Québecers, some of whom even showed up to some of these demonstrations as counterprotesters.

On the subject of prayer, Ezra clarifies that he believes everyone should have the right to pray: a Jew in a synagogue, a Christian in a church, and a Muslim in a mosque. There is no shortage of mosques in the Montreal area. To pray in a public square or on a public street outside a Catholic basilica is not about religious expression; it's about power.

Now, Alexa has raised the issue enough that Quebec has run out of patience with the Hamas protesters.

Take a look at this article from the CBC:

The Quebec government intends to present a bill banning prayer in public. Secularism Minister Jean-François Roberge said in a statement Thursday that the "proliferation of street prayer is a serious and sensitive issue." "The premier of Quebec has given me the mandate to strengthen secularism, and I am determined to fulfil this mandate diligently," he said. "This fall, we will therefore introduce a bill to strengthen secularism in Quebec, in particular by banning street prayers."

Ezra warns that this is an indirect solution aimed at an indirect manifestation of the problem. The problem is not all that praying in the streets; that's only a symptom. The problem is the people themselves — not Muslims, but Islamists. You can even see in Alexa's coverage that many of the counterprotesters against Hamas were actually secular Muslims who hate the Islamists.

Ezra says that, at its heart, the problem lies with mass immigration, without integration. Immigrants were told they could keep their foreign ways and brought their old bigotries with them — bigotry against Jews, and bigotry against Christians.

Are we going to end centuries of Catholic expression in Quebec to stop Islamist expression? How about we deal with the Islamists themselves, instead of putting a band-aid on just one of the problems they've caused?

Ezra concludes that the government of Quebec is too frightened of Hamas supporters to confront them head-on and is targeting religious freedom of expression instead. But if they can't even name the problem, they'll never be able to stop it.

GUEST: Larry Brock, shadow minister for justice and the attorney general of Canada, from on the scene of Poilievre's Stand On Guard policy announcement in Brampton.