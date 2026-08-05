The U.S. is calling out Canada's antisemitism problem — why isn't Ottawa?
Plus, a feature compilation of the best (or worst) of Rebel News' latest coverage of antisemitism in Canada.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the best and worst of Rebel News' coverage of antisemitic terrorism in our own country.
This week, the Wall Street Journal, arguably the second most influential newspaper in the United States behind only the New York Times, published a hard-hitting piece on Canada's antisemitism crisis. The coverage did not pull punches — something Canadians rarely get from their own press, with critical reporting on Canada more often found in outlets like the New York Post or London's Daily Mail than in the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, or on the government-funded CBC.
The American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, has also argued recently that Canadian Jews have reached the point where they should be considered refugees.
The whole discourse is reminiscent of Donald Trump's earlier decision to admit Boer farmers from South Africa as refugees, because they are being targeted for elimination by racist, radical parties in that country. The think tank's suggestion is that Canada's Jewish community could be next in line.
After all, this population is already English-speaking and economically self-sufficient, and would no doubt represent a net benefit for the United States both economically and culturally, compared to other, less assimilable migrant populations.
Then came a third development. A member of the Trump administration — the State Department's antisemitism envoy, whose mandate is to identify antisemitism around the world — publicly singled out Canada for the first time. His attention had previously been focused on other countries.
All three developments trace back to American sources. Ezra points out that this is now a recurring pattern. Canada downplays a problem, and Canadian institutions decline to cover it, until American attention forces the issue into the open.
He raises the possibility that Donald Trump or Secretary of State Marco Rubio could formally extend refugee consideration to Jewish Canadians, and poses the question of what, precisely, they would be fleeing — suggesting the answer fits the United Nations' own definition of a refugee: someone facing real danger because of a particular characteristic, in this case being Jewish.
How ironic that Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has offered little beyond sympathetic statements while the United States now treats Canada's antisemitism crisis as a serious foreign policy concern.
GUEST: Featuring a compilation of the best (or worst) of Rebel News' latest coverage of antisemitism in Canada.
COMMENTS
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Paul Scofield commented 2026-08-05 21:00:18 -0400 FlagOttawa thought they would be clever and import the enough third world trash to stay in power, in perpetuity, regardless of that horde’s antisemitic beliefs and pro-radical Islamic beliefs. For those who are lucid enough to read the signs, Canadian lefties, like their British counterparts, are terrified at the monster they have created. One is reminded of the old limerick:
There was a young lady of Riga
Who went for a ride on a tiger
They returned from the ride
With the lady inside.
And a smile on the face of the tiger.
This is why the antisemitism problem is not called out.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-08-05 20:54:07 -0400 FlagToo bad there was no interview tonight. I don’t like reruns, even if the topic is important. And how about bringing Jasmin Laine on your show, Ezra? She’s doing great work on her Overopinionated show.
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Jane Vandervliet commented 2026-08-05 20:48:34 -0400 FlagSince the government brought in immigrants from countries that are known to be rabidly antisemitic ie. Islamic it is to be expected that these immigrants will bring their antisemitic views and actions with them. This is primarily the Liberal Government’s fault. They know these immigrants will vote Liberal so nothing will be done about antisemitic attacks in Canada. In
my view the Liberals are committing treason by ruining the social contract set out in the charter.