The U.S. is calling out Canada's antisemitism problem — why isn't Ottawa?

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the best and worst of Rebel News' coverage of antisemitic terrorism in our own country.

This week, the Wall Street Journal, arguably the second most influential newspaper in the United States behind only the New York Times, published a hard-hitting piece on Canada's antisemitism crisis. The coverage did not pull punches — something Canadians rarely get from their own press, with critical reporting on Canada more often found in outlets like the New York Post or London's Daily Mail than in the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, or on the government-funded CBC.

The American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, has also argued recently that Canadian Jews have reached the point where they should be considered refugees.

The whole discourse is reminiscent of Donald Trump's earlier decision to admit Boer farmers from South Africa as refugees, because they are being targeted for elimination by racist, radical parties in that country. The think tank's suggestion is that Canada's Jewish community could be next in line.

After all, this population is already English-speaking and economically self-sufficient, and would no doubt represent a net benefit for the United States both economically and culturally, compared to other, less assimilable migrant populations.

Then came a third development. A member of the Trump administration — the State Department's antisemitism envoy, whose mandate is to identify antisemitism around the world — publicly singled out Canada for the first time. His attention had previously been focused on other countries.

All three developments trace back to American sources. Ezra points out that this is now a recurring pattern. Canada downplays a problem, and Canadian institutions decline to cover it, until American attention forces the issue into the open.

He raises the possibility that Donald Trump or Secretary of State Marco Rubio could formally extend refugee consideration to Jewish Canadians, and poses the question of what, precisely, they would be fleeing — suggesting the answer fits the United Nations' own definition of a refugee: someone facing real danger because of a particular characteristic, in this case being Jewish.

How ironic that Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has offered little beyond sympathetic statements while the United States now treats Canada's antisemitism crisis as a serious foreign policy concern.

GUEST: Featuring a compilation of the best (or worst) of Rebel News' latest coverage of antisemitism in Canada.