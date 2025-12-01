Pipeline pressure: Alberta eyes independence if Ottawa fails

The UCP convention revealed growing impatience with Ottawa and serious talk of provincial sovereignty.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the United Conservative Party's AGM in Edmonton, where more than 4,000 members gathered on the weekend. The event was enormous, the energy electric, but the conversations buzzing behind the speeches were even more telling. Forget the platitudes, the real question on everyone’s minds was what happens if Ottawa fails Alberta again. Specifically, what happens if this pipeline deal collapses?

The Premier delivered well-received lines about energy, immigration and free speech, but grassroots conservatives were thinking two steps ahead. Many openly admit they are independent-minded, and if Ottawa reneges on promises or pipeline proponents walk away, the idea of separation will no longer be a fringe discussion — it will become a mainstream concern.

This isn’t idle speculation, the sentiment was clear: Albertans are frustrated, fed up, and ready to explore options outside Confederation. And it isn’t just about oil and gas. It’s about provincial sovereignty, economic freedom and being treated with respect by a federal government that has historically punished Alberta for its success.

The UCP convention made one thing unmistakably clear: Albertans are tired of being told to wait, to compromise, and to accept federal overreach. They want pipelines built, energy developed and their prosperity protected. And if Ottawa can’t deliver, the question of Alberta’s future outside Canada is no longer hypothetical, it’s a conversation the province is ready to have.

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-01 20:57:25 -0500 Flag
    What a lesson in selective reporting tonight’s show provided. I heard the report on CKWX of Danielle Smith being booed but I understood the context. To their credit, the station did say it was the crowd reaction to the MOU, not Danielle herself being booed. But other outlets didn’t make that distinction. No wonder independent media wins the truth war.
  • Marilyn Hagerman
    commented 2025-12-01 20:44:36 -0500 Flag
    A clear intelligent mind says….Carney lives in the depths of evil like no other. “Truth” is a word that does exist in his language or that of any global elitist. Take for example his lies about Brookfield, his offshore tax havens in the Caymen’s, Bermuda, Ireland. He acts and thinks like Guilbeault, both of whom have a degree of psychological illness that causes a disconnect blockage about a non-existent climate crisis! Carney will already have a multitude of ways, and others to blame to ensure this entire MOU dies a certain death!! Remember….lying words flow from his crooked mouth like water off a duck’s back!!