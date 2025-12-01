Pipeline pressure: Alberta eyes independence if Ottawa fails

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the United Conservative Party's AGM in Edmonton, where more than 4,000 members gathered on the weekend. The event was enormous, the energy electric, but the conversations buzzing behind the speeches were even more telling. Forget the platitudes, the real question on everyone’s minds was what happens if Ottawa fails Alberta again. Specifically, what happens if this pipeline deal collapses?

Things about to get going at @ABDanielleSmith’s conference in Edmonton. 4,450 delegates registered, plus observers and media. pic.twitter.com/S4etaAO9mV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 29, 2025

The Premier delivered well-received lines about energy, immigration and free speech, but grassroots conservatives were thinking two steps ahead. Many openly admit they are independent-minded, and if Ottawa reneges on promises or pipeline proponents walk away, the idea of separation will no longer be a fringe discussion — it will become a mainstream concern.

Premier @ABDanielleSmith says Albertans are fed up with uncontrolled immigration. pic.twitter.com/Iq5898o5hq — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 29, 2025

This isn’t idle speculation, the sentiment was clear: Albertans are frustrated, fed up, and ready to explore options outside Confederation. And it isn’t just about oil and gas. It’s about provincial sovereignty, economic freedom and being treated with respect by a federal government that has historically punished Alberta for its success.

Premier @ABDanielleSmith says Alberta will use its constitutional jurisdiction to ensure Canadian citizens are prioritized over foreign migrants. pic.twitter.com/giAiZQh3uO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 29, 2025

The UCP convention made one thing unmistakably clear: Albertans are tired of being told to wait, to compromise, and to accept federal overreach. They want pipelines built, energy developed and their prosperity protected. And if Ottawa can’t deliver, the question of Alberta’s future outside Canada is no longer hypothetical, it’s a conversation the province is ready to have.