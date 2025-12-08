I’m worried about the robots — hear me out

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights his concerns with where technology is heading. Not just the usual grumbling about phones or apps, something deeper. Something that feels like it’s accelerating faster than any of us can process.

We all love our smart phones. It’s a practical tool: maps, banking, communicating with colleagues, taking photos for reporting. All immensely useful. Yet the part that’s useful takes maybe an hour a day. So why are we glued to it for six or eight? Why do we pick it up more than a hundred times a day? It’s become an unconscious tic and many of us grew up without this stuff. But now, entire generations now have never known life without a digital pacifier in their hands.

For thousands of years we built social lives in person: church, clubs, town halls, dinner tables. Now adults doom-scroll in silence while toddlers swipe iPads with the confidence of seasoned gamblers. COVID only made that shift more extreme. People were pushed indoors, pushed apart and pushed onto screens. We still don’t know the psychological cost of that mass experiment.

Add pornography, limitless, frictionless, accessible in seconds and it’s no surprise real relationships are collapsing. More sexual content than ever; less actual intimacy than ever. Fewer dates, fewer marriages, fewer families. And with housing increasingly unaffordable, how can young adults even attempt to build a life?

All of that was already bad enough. Then came AI.

AI “companions” now talk in whatever voice you choose. They flatter, they indulge, they escalate delusions. Psychology Today is already warning about 'AI psychosis,' where people begin treating chatbots as gods or lovers. Comedy sketches about AI girlfriends are funny because they are only barely jokes.

Combine that with the rise of robotics and things start looking dystopian. Elon Musk openly predicts a world where everyone has their own humanoid robot: millions of robotaxis, millions of domestic androids. And if history teaches us anything, the porn industry will jump on that the second it becomes viable.

What happens to young men, or young women, when robots become easier to date, easier to command, easier to live with than real humans? What happens to purpose, sacrifice, ambition, masculinity, femininity? We’re already addicted to screens. What happens when the screens start walking around?

There doesn't appear to be obvious answers to these profound questions. Just a growing unease as we watch technology amputate the very things that once made life meaningful.

GUEST: Noah Jarvis, Ontario Director of the Taxpayer Federation speaks on their newly released "Naughty or Nice" list, which places Premier Doug Ford at the top for his waste of taxpayer funds.