What's next for Canada after the chaos in Ottawa?

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano on the newly released Liberal budget.

Tonight, after yesterday's detonation by Chrystia Freeland, how exactly are things going to play out? Here are Ezra's predictions.

Incredibly, Justin Trudeau was given a body blow by his own right-hand woman. The scheming behind it was just delicious: she waited until the morning of the budget update to make the announcement.

So what did Justin Trudeau do? Well, yesterday he dodged question period. He dodged it again today. Why would you think he would go to answer such impertinent questions from the opposition and the media? He has other priorities. For example, last night he gave a fundraising speech. Imagine being the kind of person who donates more than $1,000 these days to hang out with Justin Trudeau!

Well, Parliament is about to recess for the Christmas season. During that break, lucky for Trudeau, there is no way to have a non-confidence vote. And, frankly, even if there was such an opportunity, there is good reason to believe he would win it. Jagmeet Singh and other pension grabbers would want to make sure the election doesn't come before they are fully vested.

And if you think that Trudeau is going to resign out of some sense of duty, you misunderstand him. He is impervious to peer pressure because he doesn't think he has peers. Justin Trudeau thinks he is morally and cosmically superior to the rest of us. He looks at his fellow MPs as people he has blessed with his sanction to run for the Liberals. He looks at every single person in this government and he says, "You're there because of me. Your power is because of me. You're famous because of me. Your riches are because of me. You don't even deserve me." The idea of peer pressure doesn't work on a man who thinks he is superior to everyone around him.

Do you know that phrase "a barroom Napoleon"? As you can probably imagine, it's someone at the pub who's opining very loudly — the more he drinks, the louder he gets and the stronger his views are. The Liberal Party is full of barroom Napoleons. A number of them have tweeted or signed a letter, but you don't see any of them actually quitting the Liberal Party. Even Chrystia Freeland has not quit the Liberal Party. In fact, she said she's going to run again. She wants to be the leader.

So you have these barroom Napoleons talking tough about quitting, but they won't. It's just not going to happen.

Justin Trudeau has the confidence of the House of Commons. Prove us wrong.

You can't.