Pushing back against Ottawa overreach: A feature interview with Danielle Smith

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Speaking candidly, Smith began with the controversy surrounding Skate Canada’s threat to boycott Alberta over her government’s stance on women’s sport. She argued that sport bodies are drifting into ideological politics while ignoring the voices that matter most: girls and women who want fair and safe competition.

Smith noted that other national organizations, including Boxing Canada and Curling Canada, have refused to follow Skate Canada’s lead, and she suggested the skating body may find itself isolated — or even challenged by alternative, sex-segregated organizations — if it continues down this path. In her view, biological differences are precisely why women’s divisions exist, and pretending otherwise risks undermining women’s sport entirely.

From there, the conversation turned to immigration, which Smith described as the single biggest issue she hears about from Albertans. She argued that Ottawa dismantled Canada’s once-respected points-based immigration system, replacing it with an influx of temporary workers, international students, and refugees without sufficient regard for jobs, housing, or public services. The result is visible everywhere: overcrowded classrooms, strained health care, rising housing costs, and young Canadians unable to find even entry-level work.

Her core principle is simple: immigration should be tied to employment and self-sufficiency first, with permanent residency and family reunification coming later. Those without jobs or prospects are being failed by a system that encourages dependency rather than opportunity. Crucially, she signalled that Alberta may seek a referendum to assert its constitutional authority over immigration policy, saying such a move would require a clear democratic mandate.

Throughout the interview, Smith presented a consistent message: Alberta is done waiting for Ottawa’s permission and increasingly prepared to chart its own course.