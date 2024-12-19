Who is this extremist and why is he in Canada?

There are some people online who have made a hobby out of tracking down the most brazen of pro-Hamas protesters. Tonight, we introduce one such revealed Hamas activist: Ontario resident Uwais Motala.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 19, 2024

GUEST: Gordon G. Chang on his new book, Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America.

 

Tonight, why is a man named Uwais Motala in Canada and on our streets?

The thing about the October 7th, 2023 terrorist attack on southern Israel that was so shocking was that the terrorists themselves filmed it all. They live-streamed it. They wanted the world to see their horrific torture and murder. There were thousands of different images depicting their massacre, and it was like the Holocaust imagery from the 1940s had been colourized and come alive.

The only good news is that it allows the perpetrators to be identified. In fact, the Israel Defense Force used some of the selfie videos and photos of the terrorists to track down and kill them.

Here in Canada, the pro-Hamas street protesters often film themselves. Many of them are as brazen and braggart as the terrorists on October 7th. And so it is that in this age of selfies and ubiquitous cell phone video, there are some people online who have made a hobby out of tracking down the most brazen of these pro-Hamas protesters. They look at open source, publicly available social media photos and try to figure out: who is this protester in their daily life?

Tonight we want to show you a public rant filmed and uploaded by one such pro-Hamas activist. In the video, Uwais Motala of Cambridge, Ontario threatens to kill Christian white people and Jews. 

One thing is for sure: if this guy were a white, old-stock Canadian, and if he were making threats like this about gay people or Muslim people, you can bet the police would be knocking on his door and charging him with a hate crime.

We have many crises in Canada, and every single one of them is made worse by mass immigration. Mass immigration has also brought to our country hundreds of thousands of people who think just like this terrorist does. 

Our police are afraid. And if they're not afraid, well, our politicians certainly are. 

  • Barbara Drury
    commented 2024-12-19 21:04:02 -0500 Flag
    Clearly hate speech…what’s the liberals doing about him?
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2024-12-19 20:47:17 -0500 Flag
    Under Islam, that is, Islam without modifiers such as “radical”, there are two houses in the world community, the House of War, where Islam dominates, and the House of Peace, where that is still not the case.