Special interview with the 2025 Rebel News Viewers’ Choice winner

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra interviews our 2025 Rebel News Viewers’ Choice Award winner. It is decided the old-fashioned way: one vote per viewer, thousands of people weighing in. The winner isn’t picked by insiders or media elites, but by the audience itself. This year’s result is in, and rather than spoil it here you should watch this special interview with the winner. It’s candid, energizing and a reminder that independent voices still matter.

The Rebbie Awards are our internal awards: light-hearted in origin, but taken seriously by those who earn them. They’re not just about who appears on camera. Drivers, producers, and behind-the-scenes staff are recognized for the risks they take and the dedication they show in difficult, often hostile environments.

Most Rebbies are decided internally. One is not. The Viewers’ Choice Award belongs entirely to the audience. Viewers decide which Rebel journalist made the greatest impact that year. Thousands participate, making it the one award no editor, executive, or host can influence.

This year’s winner stood well clear of the field. Their reporting connected with audiences on a deeply human level, particularly through coverage of a farm at the centre of an explosive national controversy. What began as a local story became one of Rebel News’ most-watched reports of the year, spreading internationally and raising serious questions about government power, policing and accountability.

In the interview, Ezra reflects on why the coverage resonated so strongly: it was grassroots, non-partisan and rooted in common sense. The conversation also touches on the personal toll of independent reporting: pressure, risk, and the growing need for security, balanced by moments of public support that remind journalists why the work matters.

The Rebbies exist for that reason alone: to honour journalism the audience believes is worth fighting for.