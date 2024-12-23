More gun control than ever, more gun crime than ever for Canadians
'It's almost like they're aimed at the wrong target,' CCFR CEO Rod Giltaca said of Liberal gun control laws.
GUEST: CCFR CEO Rod Giltaca on the state of gun ownership in Canada.
Tonight: You know Justin Trudeau is in trouble when he hits the panic button about abortion or firearms. That's how he distracts us from his own foibles.
Well, Trudeau is hitting that firearms button hard, but tonight we'll hear from Rod Giltaca, the CEO and executive director of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR), about his thoughts on Justin Trudeau's last-ditch campaign plan to seize the remaining firearms in Canada.
Despite the many firearm restrictions ushered in by the Trudeau Liberal government since 2016, the head of the Peel Regional Police Commission on Gun Crime in Ontario recently informed the public that the circulation of illegal firearms poses a more significant threat than ever. Where are these illegal firearms coming from, you may ask? Are they the result of nefarious activity by Canadian gun owners?
Not even close.
"Approximately 90% of these firearms that we seize are directly traced back to the US," he said. "And I can say, in reality, the remaining 10% are likely also from the US."
A great saying from systems analysis is that "the purpose of a system is what it does." If the purpose of a system is what it does, then Justin Trudeau's real purpose has not been to crack down on illegal firearm use. Instead, his real purpose has always been to demonize law-abiding Canadian gun owners.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-23 20:47:21 -0500Having lived in the city for 30 years, I realized how ignorant I was of guns and their proper uses. Even so, I’ve learned a lot from channels like ForgottenWeapons.com. And I was opposed to Loony Mulroney’s gun registry which ballooned from $2-million to $2-billion. It’s obvious that Liberals are using the ignorance and inexperience of city people to sow fear into city people. And that line about U.S. gun crime doesn’t work anymore, which I’m glad of. Both our countries must clamp down on the culprits who misuse guns. It’s time to ditch that “victim of the system” mentality.