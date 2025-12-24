Candice Malcolm on the rise of independent media and the collapse of legacy trust

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Candice Malcolm, the founder of True North and Juno News.

When Rebel News started ten years ago, there was not a lot of independent journalism in Canada, or the West, or the world. You could count on one hand the outlets that were attempting to be independent citizen journalists.

Nowadays, independent journalism is thriving, not only in Canada but also in places like the UK. On one hand, Rebel News no longer has a monopoly on independent journalism, but on the other hand, we have allies, many of whom we also consider friends. One of our favourite sources of independent journalism in Canada that is not Rebel News is the good folks at True North and Juno News.

Ezra and Candice reminisce about independent journalism in Canada, including the trials and triumphs of True North and Rebel News over the years, and discuss the state of immigration in Canada moving into 2026.

GUEST: Candice Malcolm, founder of True North and Juno News.