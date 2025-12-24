Candice Malcolm on the rise of independent media and the collapse of legacy trust
Ezra and Candice reminisce about independent journalism in Canada, including the trials and triumphs of True North and Rebel News over the years, and discuss the state of immigration in Canada moving into 2026.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Candice Malcolm, the founder of True North and Juno News.
When Rebel News started ten years ago, there was not a lot of independent journalism in Canada, or the West, or the world. You could count on one hand the outlets that were attempting to be independent citizen journalists.
Nowadays, independent journalism is thriving, not only in Canada but also in places like the UK. On one hand, Rebel News no longer has a monopoly on independent journalism, but on the other hand, we have allies, many of whom we also consider friends. One of our favourite sources of independent journalism in Canada that is not Rebel News is the good folks at True North and Juno News.
GUEST: Candice Malcolm, founder of True North and Juno News.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-12-24 21:52:02 -0500 FlagGreat to see Candice back on Rebel News, even as a guest with Ezra. I remember spitting time between watching her and Andrew Lawton back in the day on True North.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-24 20:43:53 -0500 FlagI’m sure that if the regime media was like Rebel and True North, they’d have the lion’s share of readers and a huge audience. Instead, they press the gas pedal on stupidity. Defunding the CBC and other legacy outlets would force them to change or go bankrupt. I can see only growth for independent news reporters.
By the way, invite Jasmin Laine on the show. She’s doing great things on her Overopinionated channel. She’s also beautiful.