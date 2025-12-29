Bruce Pardy on the state of civil liberties and property rights in Canada

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Queen's law professor and Rights Probe executive director, Dr. Bruce Pardy.

When Ezra was growing up, the leading civil liberties law firm in Canada was called the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, run by Alan Borovoy, a progressive, old-school, Berkeley-style civil libertarian who deeply loved the organization and its cause.

However, that generation is long gone, and the modern left has chosen to walk away from its admirable legacy as a free speech movement. Instead of engaging in debate, it prefers to shut down speech it dislikes.

In the void left by the decline and fall of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, other civil liberties groups have sprung up. One of these groups is Rights Probe, a law and liberty think tank led by Dr. Bruce Pardy, who joins Ezra to discuss the organization, their important work, and the key civil liberties issues facing Canadians today.

GUEST: Dr. Bruce Pardy, Queen's law professor and Rights Probe executive director.