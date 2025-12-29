Bruce Pardy on the state of civil liberties and property rights in Canada
Dr. Bruce Pardy joins Ezra Levant to discuss the organization Rights Probe, their important work, and the key civil liberties issues facing Canadians today.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Queen's law professor and Rights Probe executive director, Dr. Bruce Pardy.
When Ezra was growing up, the leading civil liberties law firm in Canada was called the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, run by Alan Borovoy, a progressive, old-school, Berkeley-style civil libertarian who deeply loved the organization and its cause.
However, that generation is long gone, and the modern left has chosen to walk away from its admirable legacy as a free speech movement. Instead of engaging in debate, it prefers to shut down speech it dislikes.
In the void left by the decline and fall of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, other civil liberties groups have sprung up. One of these groups is Rights Probe, a law and liberty think tank led by Dr. Bruce Pardy, who joins Ezra to discuss the organization, their important work, and the key civil liberties issues facing Canadians today.
GUEST: Dr. Bruce Pardy, Queen's law professor and Rights Probe executive director.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-29 21:34:14 -0500 FlagI agree with Paul. Leftists can’t be reasoned with. They think they’re right and we’re wrong. Such black-and-white attitudes limit discourse. We citizens need to avoid that sort of unballanced thinking even on the conservative side.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-29 21:30:51 -0500 FlagWhat a great and thought-provoking topic tonight! Moderation and fairness seem to be the sweet spots of society. We lost much of that in Canada. The law is unequal. It favours some people groups over others rather than treating all people equally. If the law was applied dispassionately rather than through a political lense, the evil folks would be punished and the good people rewarded with prosperity and freedom. We need a government which is honest and just. We don’t have that with the Liberals.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-12-29 20:58:18 -0500 FlagOne thing I would suggest, based on the unintended consequences of Land Acknowledgements, is, going forward, for those politicians and policymakers on the Canadian right to concede nothing to the current liberals in power. The LPC and NDP will see such concessions as weaknesses to be exploited rather than magnanimity to be reciprocated. Sorry to say, and I don’t think Dr. Pardy is there yet in this regard, the Left in the West (Canada, Europe or the U.S.) cannot be reasoned with. To attempt to do so is a fool’s errand.