EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer's COVID jabs were NOT 'safe and effective,' says activist Naomi Wolf

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Naomi Wolf, a cultural leader, author, and COVID dissident.

Wolf, a famous American author and activist, would describe her past self as a woman of the left. But what does left and right even mean anymore?

"With issues like the pandemic and lockdowns, are you right-wing or left-wing if you didn't want to be forced to have a jab?" said Ezra, who notes the past few years have scrambled traditional notions of right and left.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/C19ktuVxYi



SUPPORT: https://t.co/YFPchQS1pk pic.twitter.com/njCQKpJSeX — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 18, 2023

Her book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, garnered lavish praise with little criticism. "It's an important book about a really horrible time in our recent history," said Wolf. "And in a nutshell, the premise is that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials were deeply flawed."

The Pfizer Papers is a collection of 50 reports based on 450,000 internal Pfizer documents released by court order. She clarified the reports were written by some 250 experts, taking exception with their misrepresentation as "safe and effective."

The doctors and scientists who challenged their findings called the vaccine mandates the "greatest crime against humanity in recorded history," claimed Wolf. "Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew [their vaccines were not safe or effective]."