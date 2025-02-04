EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer's COVID jabs were NOT 'safe and effective,' says activist Naomi Wolf

The Pfizer Papers is the culmination of some 250 experts who questioned Pfizer's claim their vaccines were "safe and effective."

David Menzies
  |   February 04, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Showa feature interview with Naomi Wolf, a cultural leader, author, and COVID dissident.

Wolf, a famous American author and activist, would describe her past self as a woman of the left. But what does left and right even mean anymore?

"With issues like the pandemic and lockdowns, are you right-wing or left-wing if you didn't want to be forced to have a jab?" said Ezra, who notes the past few years have scrambled traditional notions of right and left.

Her book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, garnered lavish praise with little criticism. "It's an important book about a really horrible time in our recent history," said Wolf. "And in a nutshell, the premise is that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials were deeply flawed."

The Pfizer Papers is a collection of 50 reports based on 450,000 internal Pfizer documents released by court order. She clarified the reports were written by some 250 experts, taking exception with their misrepresentation as "safe and effective."

The doctors and scientists who challenged their findings called the vaccine mandates the "greatest crime against humanity in recorded history," claimed Wolf. "Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew [their vaccines were not safe or effective]."

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-04 22:01:40 -0500 Flag
    What an excellent interview David Menzies did with Naomi Wolf! She’s such an intelligent researcher. And elitists have said for the past decade or two that they want the world to be depopulated to 500-million souls to “save” the planet. I know what would happen in that scenario. It would be feudal times once again. Leftists want to overthrow all history and Christian influence in our society. Naomi is wise to pick up that background plot to all this COVID-19 and immigration madness.