Article by Rebel News staff

Our undercover footage from Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto reveals a nation not just in decline, but in literal ruins.

In Havana, the dominant features aren't the beaches, but the mountains of uncollected garbage and buildings that look like they’ve been shelled in a war zone. This isn't the result of a military conflict, it’s the result of communism. With chronic shortages of fuel, electricity and basic food, the regime is gasping for air. The "elite" hotel buffets, the best the country has to offer, would be considered depressing by Western standards. For ordinary Cubans, it is a state of near-famine.

However, a domino effect of freedom is sweeping through Latin America, sparked by the foreign policy of Donald Trump. Following the swift extraction of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, the regional momentum has shifted. We are seeing a historic realignment: Colombia’s Gustavo Petro is seeking terms, Panama has moved to reclaim the canal from Chinese influence, and Argentina has embraced pro-liberty leadership.

The U.S. Ambassador in Havana is now openly walking the streets, documenting the crisis without blurring the faces of locals ... a bold act of defiance against a regime that usually jails critics for five to ten years. Meanwhile, the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean serves as a silent reminder of the Maduro operation: a two-hour surgical strike that changed a nation overnight.

The irony is thick. While many "progressive" Westerners vacation on this prison island, the Cubans living in the ruins are often the most vocal supporters of a hardline approach. They don't want more "suitcases of toothpaste" from well-meaning tourists, they want the system dismantled.