Authorities choose pronouns over truth after trans gunman kills nine

Article by Rebel News staff

An 18-year-old transgender gunman opened fire, killing nine, including family members, wounding more than two dozen others, and leaving a young child in critical condition. The attacker ultimately took his own life. It is a horrific crime, one that will leave permanent scars on a small community.

But alongside the sorrow, another controversy has erupted. Not about the scale of the violence, but about the language authorities used to describe the killer.

Police identified the suspect as female. Emergency alerts warned residents to watch for a "female." Officers corrected reporters who used male pronouns. Some media outlets followed suit, describing the shooter as an 18-year-old female, despite the suspect having been born male.

At first, the suspect was a "female in a dress," and used the bizarre word, "gunperson."

The murderer is actually a male-to-female transgender, named Jesse Van Rootselaar, who more recently went by Jesse Strang. He started to transition six years ago, when he was just 12. He’s well known in town as an abusive young man and police say they visited him multiple times.

For many watching, that linguistic insistence became a flashpoint.

The issue isn’t compassion. It isn’t about how individuals choose to live their lives. It’s about clarity in a moment of crisis. When emergency alerts are issued during an active shooting, precision matters. People rely on those details to make split-second decisions. If the public believes authorities are obscuring basic facts, even in terminology, trust erodes.

And trust is everything during an emergency.

There are also troubling reports that police had previous interactions with the attacker. Officers were allegedly called to the home multiple times over the years. That raises difficult but necessary questions: Were warning signs missed? Were interventions attempted? Could anything have prevented this?

Those are fair questions in any mass casualty event. They are not hateful. They are not extreme. They are part of accountability.

GUEST: Independent columnist Amy Hamm joins the show to speak about the tragic mass shooting.