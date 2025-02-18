The world's biggest freedom forum: checking in from the ARC Conference in London

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight's special edition of The Ezra Levant Show broadcasts live from the heart of London, England featuring coverage of the ARC Conference — what could be the world's largest gathering of freedom fighters.

This isn't just any event; it's a beacon for those who stand for liberty, hosted by none other than Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a key figure in the world of free thought.

ARC, or the Alliance of Responsible Citizens, isn't merely a conference. It's a movement, one that aims to counterbalance the influence of the World Economic Forum with a freedom-centric ethos.

Here, in an exhibition room reminiscent of a trade fair, over a dozen NGOs, alongside freedom-oriented media like GB News and The Spectator, have come together. Universities, Toby Young's Free Speech Union, and more, all under one roof. It's the UK's largest freedom gathering.

The energy at this event is palpable, with the first speaker being none other than Kemi Badenoch, the UK's new Conservative leader. In her speech, Badenoch didn't mince words as she highlighted how liberalism has been exploited, with the European Convention on Human Rights being weaponized against national identity.

"Loopholes in liberalism have been found and easily exploited," Badenoch declared, pointing to the absurdity of legal decisions that prioritize foreign criminals over national security.

Nigel Farage, the charismatic leader of the Reform Party UK, didn't hold back either. Despite the party's small size, they're making waves, leading in opinion polls. Farage made a compelling case for energy independence and critiqued the environmental policies that have led to deindustrialization, saying, "If we're going to be using gas, if we're going to be using oil... we may as well produce them ourselves."

It brought in a diverse crowd, Americans to Australians, with a notable contingent of Canadians there. But ARC isn't all about politics.

The gathering is about culture, education and the very fabric of society. Here, thinkers like Douglas Murray and Ayaan Hirsi Ali discuss the reconstruction of civilization, moving past deconstructionism towards a new era of building and affirming shared values.

An example of the problems we face happened while I was in the United Kingdom, where I intended to visit Tommy Robinson in prison. But that plan was shelved when I was denied entry over concerns of discussing the visit publicly.

It's a reminder of the challenges those who speak out face, with Tommy enduring solitary confinement while being detained as what amounts to a political prisoner.

Join us tonight as we delve deeper into the ARC Conference, where we heard stories, had interesting discussions and saw the spirit of freedom that is alive and well in the United Kingdom.