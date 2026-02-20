B.C. politician fined $750,000 for his views on trans issues in schools

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Two stories unfolding at the same time show where the West is headed on free speech — and which countries are still capable of telling the difference between words and crimes.

In the United States, British political activist Tommy Robinson was recently admitted after receiving a rare visa waiver. That matters. Robinson has prior convictions in the United Kingdom, and the U.S. is famously ruthless about border enforcement. Deportations are routine. Waivers like this are not.

The message is clear: American authorities no longer accept the British government’s treatment of political dissidents at face value. When speech is the alleged crime, the UK justice system no longer commands automatic trust.

America, at least for now, still understands that speech is not violence.

Canada does not.

In British Columbia, former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has been ordered to pay $750,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for his public statements on transgender ideology in schools.

Neufeld didn’t threaten anyone. He didn’t harass anyone. He didn’t assault anyone.

As a school trustee, his job was to speak — especially about sex education. He opposed SOGI 123 and the teaching of radical gender ideology to young children. Those views were public. Voters knew them. Voters elected him anyway.

That counted for nothing.

The tribunal ruled that his speech created a “poisoned” work environment. In other words, disagreement is now poison. Words are now harm.

No police force would lay charges for this. No prosecutor would touch it. No real court would uphold it. That’s why the case went to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal — a kangaroo court where free speech does not exist in any meaningful sense.

The tribunal ordered $750,000 to be distributed by the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association to between 45 and 163 teachers. No one had to prove actual damage. No loss. No injury.

Being offended was enough.

Even worse, the tribunal issued a cease-and-refrain order banning Neufeld from saying similar things in the future — even now, even to journalists. That’s not punishment after the fact. That’s censorship in advance.

This wasn’t a judge. This wasn’t a criminal trial. But the punishment is real, devastating, and designed to terrify others into silence.

The tribunal declined to order “anti-discrimination training,” noting that Neufeld’s views were “clearly entrenched.” Fair enough. After hitting a man with a $750,000 fine, why bother pretending this is about education?

Neufeld argued that he was criticizing government policy, not attacking people, and that his views were widely shared. That defence failed — precisely because they are widely shared.

Most Canadians oppose transgender extremism in schools, sports, prisons, and bathrooms. Many new immigrants are even more blunt. So debate is shut down. Dissent is fined away.

Kasari Govender, B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner, welcomed the ruling, warning that elected officials’ speech is especially dangerous because it carries credibility. Translation: democracy itself is now treated as a problem.

Not a single civil liberties voice appeared in mainstream coverage. The so-called free speech crowd only defends speech it agrees with.

Promoting drag queen story hour for kindergarteners is “expression.” Criticizing it, even as an elected official, is “hate.”

This is how orthodoxy is enforced — through lawfare, censorship, and financial ruin — all to maintain the fiction that everyone agrees.

And the results speak for themselves. As Canada polices speech, it gets poorer.

The Globe and Mail recently noted that suddenly Canada now trails Alabama economically. Nothing “just happened” — this is what decline looks like when dissent is punished and reality is denied.

Canada needs to make a change.

GUEST: Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir discusses the Barry Neufeld case and the implications of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling.