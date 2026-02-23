Danielle Smith challenges Ottawa as immigration tensions reach boiling point

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

For decades, immigration policy in Canada has been treated as sacred ground; untouchable, unquestionable, beyond debate. Political leaders nodded along, media gatekeepers shut down dissent and anyone who suggested the numbers might be too high was quickly branded intolerant.

That consensus is now cracking.

This week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a 2026 provincial referendum asking Albertans whether they support taking greater provincial control over immigration impacts. Not control of the borders, that’s federal jurisdiction, but control over what provinces actually manage: health care, education, social programs and voting rules.

The proposed questions are straightforward and common sense. Should Alberta reduce immigration to sustainable levels? Should only citizens, permanent residents and provincially approved individuals access taxpayer-funded programs? Should temporary residents wait 12 months before qualifying for benefits? Should non-permanent residents pay fees for public health care and education? Should voters prove citizenship before casting a ballot?

For years, such questions would have been unthinkable in mainstream woke-era politics. Now they’re headed for a public vote.

"Alberta taxpayers can no longer be asked to continue to subsidize the entire country"



Premier Smith announces provincial referendum on Oct 19, 2026 to make "significant" changes to put an end to mass immigration hurting Alberta and taking steps to strengthen the province. pic.twitter.com/a5nJqNH6bO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2026

Ottawa, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, still holds constitutional authority over immigration levels. But provinces are left to absorb the consequences. Housing shortages, strained hospitals, packed classrooms ... these are provincial responsibilities. When immigration numbers surge beyond infrastructure capacity, premiers wear the fallout.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner says what many Canadians know: the federal government has brought in “too many people too fast for housing, health care and jobs to keep up.” Nearly three million temporary visas are expired or expiring, with no clear removal plan. Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, temporary status is supposed to mean exactly that: temporary.

The political taboo around enforcement is dissolving. Even progressive municipal leaders have warned about unsustainable asylum volumes. Public polling consistently shows immigration has become one of the government’s weakest files.

Smith’s strategy is clever. Rather than dictate policy, she’s asking voters directly. If Albertans approve these measures, critics won’t just be arguing with a premier, they’ll be arguing with the electorate.

For years, Canadians were told the debate was settled. It isn’t. And Alberta may have just ensured the rest of the country can’t avoid it any longer.