Have you ever read a Canadian treaty? It might surprise you. Let’s do it together.
Once someone actually reads Treaty 6, they have to realize that a lot of the politics around “Indigenous title” falls apart.
Article by Rebel News staff
Everyone has an opinion about Indigenous treaties in Canada — especially when it comes to land ownership, “Indigenous title,” sentencing claims, or whether Alberta could ever separate from Canada.
But very few people have actually read the treaties.
On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the focus is on the text itself, read together, line by line.
Treaty 6 governs large parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, explaining why its precise wording still matters today. Signed in the late 19th century between representatives of the Crown and Cree leaders, the treaty was intended to clear the way for settlement, farming, and immigration — in exchange for reserves, payments, education, hunting and fishing rights, and ongoing support from the Crown.
The most consequential moment comes with a clause rarely quoted in modern debate: the provision in which Indigenous signatories “cede, release, surrender, and yield up” all rights, title, and privileges to the land to the Crown forever.
That single sentence raises uncomfortable questions for contemporary politics — particularly claims that vast areas of land, including land beneath private homes and businesses in British Columbia, remain subject to Indigenous title.
If Treaty 6 is a surrender document, how can courts and politicians plausibly argue otherwise?
What does the treaty promise in return? Reserve lands allocated by family size, annual payments, farming tools, education, hunting and fishing rights (subject to settlement and development), and even bans on alcohol within reserves. It does not shy away from the historical imbalance of power, nor from how modern activists selectively reinterpret these agreements to fit today’s political narratives.
GUEST: Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie speaks with Ezra after returning from one of the most dangerous reporting missions the outlet has undertaken in years.
Along with cameraman Efrain Monsanto, Lavoie travelled undercover inside communist Cuba — not to tour resorts or interview regime-approved officials, but to speak directly with ordinary Cubans living under a one-party dictatorship. In Cuba, criticizing the government is a criminal offence. Cameras are seized. Foreign journalists are deported. And the citizens who speak out face the gravest risks of all.
What they found stands in stark contrast to the glossy image sold to Western tourists: widespread poverty, food shortages, decaying infrastructure, blackouts, and constant political surveillance — just 90 miles from Florida.
You can see the full investigation report at TheTruthAboutCuba.com, which offers an unfiltered look at life beyond the regime’s carefully curated façade.
COMMENTS
-
Michael Guillery commented 2026-02-07 02:17:30 -0500 FlagIs this a sampling of what’s teaching our children?
-
Lillian Kelly commented 2026-02-07 00:34:38 -0500Thanks Ezra. I really appreciate you going over the treaty. I am not familiar with this. what concerns me is that BC seems to not have made any treaties. Perhaps we need to make these treaties now. I do not know if this is possible, but doesn’t make sense that we have some legal agreement with them.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-06 20:57:42 -0500 FlagThanks, Ezra, for enlightening us about Treetie 6. Now I can call baloney on any lunatic leftist claiming we’re on unseeded land here in Alberta.
Thanks also for sending Rebel reporters to Havana. It shows just how the Cuban people have suffered since 1959. I’m hoping and praying for a peaceful collapse of that communist state and the freedom of its citizens.