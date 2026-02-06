Have you ever read a Canadian treaty? It might surprise you. Let’s do it together.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Everyone has an opinion about Indigenous treaties in Canada — especially when it comes to land ownership, “Indigenous title,” sentencing claims, or whether Alberta could ever separate from Canada.

But very few people have actually read the treaties.

On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the focus is on the text itself, read together, line by line.

Treaty 6 governs large parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, explaining why its precise wording still matters today. Signed in the late 19th century between representatives of the Crown and Cree leaders, the treaty was intended to clear the way for settlement, farming, and immigration — in exchange for reserves, payments, education, hunting and fishing rights, and ongoing support from the Crown.

The most consequential moment comes with a clause rarely quoted in modern debate: the provision in which Indigenous signatories “cede, release, surrender, and yield up” all rights, title, and privileges to the land to the Crown forever.

That single sentence raises uncomfortable questions for contemporary politics — particularly claims that vast areas of land, including land beneath private homes and businesses in British Columbia, remain subject to Indigenous title.

If Treaty 6 is a surrender document, how can courts and politicians plausibly argue otherwise?

What does the treaty promise in return? Reserve lands allocated by family size, annual payments, farming tools, education, hunting and fishing rights (subject to settlement and development), and even bans on alcohol within reserves. It does not shy away from the historical imbalance of power, nor from how modern activists selectively reinterpret these agreements to fit today’s political narratives.

GUEST: Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie speaks with Ezra after returning from one of the most dangerous reporting missions the outlet has undertaken in years.

Along with cameraman Efrain Monsanto, Lavoie travelled undercover inside communist Cuba — not to tour resorts or interview regime-approved officials, but to speak directly with ordinary Cubans living under a one-party dictatorship. In Cuba, criticizing the government is a criminal offence. Cameras are seized. Foreign journalists are deported. And the citizens who speak out face the gravest risks of all.

What they found stands in stark contrast to the glossy image sold to Western tourists: widespread poverty, food shortages, decaying infrastructure, blackouts, and constant political surveillance — just 90 miles from Florida.

You can see the full investigation report at TheTruthAboutCuba.com, which offers an unfiltered look at life beyond the regime’s carefully curated façade.