Should anyone be in charge of deciding which news sources are “legitimate”?

Article by Rebel News staff

Marc Miller is a Mark Carney Liberal cabinet minister — and a holdover from Justin Trudeau’s government. In fact, most of Carney’s cabinet is. From Mélanie Joly to François-Philippe Champagne to Anita Anand, the same names keep reappearing. It's difficult to take seriously claims that this is a “new” government in any meaningful sense, or slogans like “Canada is back,” when the same people have been running the country for nearly a decade.

More outrageous still is the Liberals’ ongoing attempt to blame Stephen Harper for current failures — even though his government ended eleven years ago. That argument has long since passed from implausible into absurd.

One of the worst holdovers is Marc Miller. It is surprising he remains in cabinet at all, given that his chief qualification appears to have been his personal friendship with Justin Trudeau — including serving as a member of Trudeau’s wedding party. That relationship, rather than any demonstrated competence, explains his rise and longevity in power.

Today, Miller holds the title of Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture — a disturbing mandate in itself. A minister in charge of defining “identity” should concern anyone who believes such things emerge organically from history, culture, and shared experience, not government decree. The irony is that the same Liberal Party once described Canada as a “post-national” country — more a hotel than a homeland.

Miller previously served as Minister of Immigration, where he oversaw a period of reckless and historically unprecedented mass immigration that did profound damage to social trust, public services, and national cohesion. This is the same government that removed Sir John A. Macdonald from the ten-dollar bill, rewrote the national anthem, tore down statues, and casually accused Canada of committing genocide. It is difficult to take lectures on national identity seriously from officials who have spent years dismantling it.

Against that backdrop, Miller recently testified before a parliamentary committee and was questioned by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas about “social cohesion.” The question was straightforward and reasonable. In other countries, “social cohesion” has become a euphemism for enforced silence: in China, obedience; in the United Kingdom, avoiding discussion of politically inconvenient crimes for fear of being labelled Islamophobic. What, exactly, does it mean in Canada?

Miller’s answer did little to clarify matters. He warned of “intense disinformation” and claimed social cohesion is weakened when “falsities are propagated through media sources both legitimate and illegitimate.”

That raises an obvious question: who decides which media sources are “illegitimate”?

Canadians were recently told, incorrectly and repeatedly, that a mass murderer was female — even described as “a female in a dress” in emergency alerts. This misinformation was amplified by police, politicians, and much of the mainstream media, including the CBC. The state broadcaster went so far as to emphasize pronouns and refer to the killer by first name, as though discussing a personal acquaintance.

Was that disinformation? Or, in Marc Miller’s framework, was it “social cohesion” — the deliberate suppression of uncomfortable facts in the name of public calm?

More troubling still is Miller’s assertion that a strong, dominant CBC is essential to Canadian democracy. He describes the broadcaster as independent, despite its consistent alignment with Liberal positions on everything from climate policy to Donald Trump to gender ideology. On no major cultural or political issue does the CBC meaningfully dissent from the governing party that funds it.

This is the practical reality of government-subsidized media. As one Liberal MP bluntly told a National Post reporter on X:

Your paper wouldn't be in business were it not for the subsidies that the government that you hate put in place - the same subsidies your Trump - adjacent foreign hedge fund owners gladly take to pay your salary. https://t.co/PHc7ixU1XK — Taleeb Noormohamed 🇨🇦 (@Taleeb) September 7, 2024

“Your paper wouldn’t be in business were it not for the subsidies that the government that you hate put in place — the same subsidies your Trump-adjacent foreign hedge fund owners gladly take to pay your salary.”

That is not independence. That is power reminding journalists who pays the bills.

This authoritarian instinct is familiar. It echoes Justin Trudeau’s own worldview — that there is a single, approved truth, known by the governing class, and that dissent is illegitimate. Trudeau has said as much openly:

And more explicitly still:

Throwback to that time that Trudeau called the unjabbed racist, misogynists that take up space and then asked if we should be tolerated.



I haven't forgotten. pic.twitter.com/nc2KgY6O7F — ✨️AreOhEssEyeEe✨️ (@AreOhEssEyeEe) February 17, 2024

“They don’t believe in science or progress and are very often misogynistic and racist… Do we tolerate these people?”

Those words were not rhetorical. The Trudeau government arrested peaceful protesters, froze hundreds of bank accounts, and punished citizens for embarrassing the regime.

With new censorship laws now advancing, there is every reason to believe the same logic will be extended further. Independent media coverage of the recent transgender mass murder will almost certainly be cited as justification for additional controls on speech and journalism.