Danielle Smith, the diplomat, is SUPERIOR to the entire Liberal establishment
How typical of the Laurentian elites to make Alberta the sacrificial lamb. How dare they bite the hand that feeds them.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with columnist Lorne Gunter on Danielle Smith, the diplomat.
Over the past week, the federal government has flirted with drastic action in face crippling tariffs from the United States. But on Wednesday, she came clean; wanting to tariff Alberta energy exports to the United States.
Suffice to say, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has no idea what she's talking about.
"The fact that she would say, 'we're going to shut down the number one export our country has - to heck with the Alberta oil industry - shows where she's coming from," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "She didn't say we're going to stop sending automobiles from Windsor to the United States [nor] any other export."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explains why she's frustrated with PM Trudeau's lacklustre attempts to negotiate with President-elect Trump over his 25% tariff threat, concluding that Canadians "need to have an election." pic.twitter.com/Rpm9JazPBU— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 2, 2025
Following a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her fellow premiers, Danielle Smith did NOT sign the joint communique to unify Canada against Trump's looming tariffs. She also did not show up to the closing press conference, the only premier not to attend.
"Until these threats cease, Alberta will not be able to fully support the federal government's plan in dealing with the threatened tariffs," she said.
"Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products," reads a statement posted to social media.
Lorne Gunter is a beloved columnist with Postmedia and frequent guest on The Ezra Levant Show. He brings with him a broad understanding of the ins and outs of Canadian politics.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-01-15 21:12:31 -0500 FlagHey Ezra,
Your nightly close of “keep fighting for freedon” rings nearly as loud and strong here in the States as it does in Canada. That said, it is no wonder that you have been Invited to President Trump’s Inaugural Ball. Here’s hoping you have a grand time at that and on January 20th itself.
Regarding your quick trip to the UK, pass along good tidings to Tommy Robinson, if you happen to see him.
Paul Scofield
Colorado
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-01-15 21:04:04 -0500 FlagShe, at least, knows how to conduct herself. Our prime minister, on the other hand, makes everything about himself.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-15 20:58:09 -0500 FlagIt’s the same old same old with the Liberals. They all are part of the Marxist cult. They think they’re so much better than us and they look down on the west and our prosperity.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-01-15 20:19:03 -0500 FlagGive her credit . Enough of the elite abusing their powers. As for the rest of the premiers, I do not know all the details so I will say that they are only looking after our pm. we will find out when the elect president is in office as to what He will do or not do. Also the lieberal caucus meeting on the 20th will certainly spell disaster for Canada. Watch and see what Our devious pm will do to apply more control. Sorry I do not trust this man one iota.