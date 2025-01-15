Danielle Smith, the diplomat, is SUPERIOR to the entire Liberal establishment

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with columnist Lorne Gunter on Danielle Smith, the diplomat.

Over the past week, the federal government has flirted with drastic action in face crippling tariffs from the United States. But on Wednesday, she came clean; wanting to tariff Alberta energy exports to the United States.

Suffice to say, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has no idea what she's talking about.

"The fact that she would say, 'we're going to shut down the number one export our country has - to heck with the Alberta oil industry - shows where she's coming from," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "She didn't say we're going to stop sending automobiles from Windsor to the United States [nor] any other export."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explains why she's frustrated with PM Trudeau's lacklustre attempts to negotiate with President-elect Trump over his 25% tariff threat, concluding that Canadians "need to have an election." pic.twitter.com/Rpm9JazPBU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 2, 2025

How typical of the Laurentian elites to make Alberta the sacrificial lamb. How dare they bite the hand that feeds them.

Following a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her fellow premiers, Danielle Smith did NOT sign the joint communique to unify Canada against Trump's looming tariffs. She also did not show up to the closing press conference, the only premier not to attend.

"Until these threats cease, Alberta will not be able to fully support the federal government's plan in dealing with the threatened tariffs," she said.

"Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products," reads a statement posted to social media.

Lorne Gunter is a beloved columnist with Postmedia and frequent guest on The Ezra Levant Show. He brings with him a broad understanding of the ins and outs of Canadian politics.