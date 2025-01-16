Suddenly 'dirty oil' is 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau targets Alberta in U.S. tariff war

Justin Trudeau wants to gamble Alberta oil as a bargaining chip in a tariff war as Premier Danielle Smith fights for the province’s vital oil industry.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   5 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau schemes as pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump mounts with his call for tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump’s threat is clear: if Canada doesn’t address border security issues, a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports could be imposed. For Alberta under a Liberal PM, this isn’t just a geopolitical spat — it’s an existential crisis.

Trudeau looks eager to use Trump’s unpopularity in Canada as a political weapon. His government has largely sidestepped Trump’s primary demand for improved border controls, focusing instead on stirring opposition to the proposed tariffs. This strategy conveniently shifts blame for Canada’s economic struggles onto Trump, providing a useful scapegoat for political gain.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Danielle Smith has taken a markedly different approach. She has repeatedly traveled to the U.S., not to escalate tensions but to advocate for Alberta’s role as a reliable energy partner. Her efforts highlight Alberta’s vast contributions to the U.S. energy sector, highlighting the province’s unique position as a cornerstone of North American energy security.

The economic stakes are enormous. Canada’s largest export to the U.S. is oil and gas, valued at $128 billion annually, followed by automotive products and machinery. While auto manufacturing in Ontario faces significant risks from tariffs, Alberta’s oil industry is even more vulnerable. The oilsands, a critical source of energy for the U.S., cannot be easily replaced. Yet instead of rallying behind Alberta, some Canadian leaders have suggested sacrificing the province’s energy sector to shield other industries.

This political maneuvering has infuriated Albertans, who already feel sidelined by federal policies that have stifled pipeline development and limited access to global markets. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, overpaid for by Ottawa, remains a symbol of federal inefficiency. At the same time, projects like Energy East and Northern Gateway, which could diversify Canada’s oil exports, were canceled under Trudeau’s watch.

Smith’s strategy focuses on fostering cooperation rather than division. Her plan to strengthen Canada’s energy sector and address U.S. concerns, including restarting pipeline projects, repealing harmful federal regulations, and treating Alberta as an equal partner in Confederation. Her approach underscores the importance of building a “Team Canada” mindset, stressing that national unity and economic strength go hand in hand.

Yet Trudeau’s actions suggest a willingness to let Alberta bear the brunt of any economic fallout. By prioritizing political theatrics over practical solutions, he risks deepening the divide between Alberta and the rest of Canada. As Smith warned, this could lead to a unity crisis with far-reaching consequences.

For decades, Alberta’s energy sector has been both a boon and a target, derided as “dirty oil” by environmentalists and federal policymakers. Now, suddenly rebranded as “Canadian energy,” it is expected to carry the burden of preserving other provinces’ economic interests. This double standard is not only unfair but also shortsighted, as Alberta’s energy sector remains a linchpin of Canada’s economic stability.

If Ottawa continues down this path, the question is not whether Alberta can withstand the economic fallout, but whether Canada can survive without Alberta.

GUEST: Ezra asks people on the streets of London, United Kingdom, what they really think about about rape gangs and Tommy Robinson's fight against them.

Call the Election!

15,148 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

COMMENTS

Showing 5 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-01-16 23:01:37 -0500 Flag
    Shocking how many of those Brits are completely brainwashed. No wonder the UK is in the toilet. Worse than Canada.
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2025-01-16 21:49:32 -0500 Flag
    Smith should have added to her Team Canada demands:
    6. Reject net carbon zero by 2050 related to the globalist scam of man-made climate change.
  • bill snow
    commented 2025-01-16 21:35:31 -0500 Flag
    you stole my line! take your 13 billion and tell Que to fuck off.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-16 20:57:22 -0500 Flag
    I think you’re right, Ezra. Politicians are ignoring what trump said about the border. They know that many citizens have been brainwashed to hate Trump. That’s the way leftists get people on their side. They use emotions and stereotypes to condition folks to hate without any consideration of the facts. They’re like the sheep in Animal Farm. And those sheep will demand action against the Orange Man without any understanding of the good he’s done.

    Those folks interviewed in the UK sure have drunk the Kool-Aid. While some wised up, others are otherwise. They’ve been manipulated, like Pavlov’s dogs, to hate on command. So mentioning Tommy Robinson gets them frothing mad. But drill down to their actual reasons and they can’t explain their irrationality. They’re “sposeta” hate Tommy and that’s that.
  • Joe Harris
    commented 2025-01-16 20:49:23 -0500 Flag
    Joly is an idiot, hope she runs for Liberal leader.