Suddenly 'dirty oil' is 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau targets Alberta in U.S. tariff war

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau schemes as pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump mounts with his call for tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump’s threat is clear: if Canada doesn’t address border security issues, a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports could be imposed. For Alberta under a Liberal PM, this isn’t just a geopolitical spat — it’s an existential crisis.

Trudeau looks eager to use Trump’s unpopularity in Canada as a political weapon. His government has largely sidestepped Trump’s primary demand for improved border controls, focusing instead on stirring opposition to the proposed tariffs. This strategy conveniently shifts blame for Canada’s economic struggles onto Trump, providing a useful scapegoat for political gain.

How about this for building a “Team Canada 🇨🇦” approach?



1. Stop threatening the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Albertans & Canadians via an energy export tax or ban.



2. Immediately start construction on the Northern Gateway & Energy East pipelines to diversify our… pic.twitter.com/OPQiHBX3sG — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Danielle Smith has taken a markedly different approach. She has repeatedly traveled to the U.S., not to escalate tensions but to advocate for Alberta’s role as a reliable energy partner. Her efforts highlight Alberta’s vast contributions to the U.S. energy sector, highlighting the province’s unique position as a cornerstone of North American energy security.

The economic stakes are enormous. Canada’s largest export to the U.S. is oil and gas, valued at $128 billion annually, followed by automotive products and machinery. While auto manufacturing in Ontario faces significant risks from tariffs, Alberta’s oil industry is even more vulnerable. The oilsands, a critical source of energy for the U.S., cannot be easily replaced. Yet instead of rallying behind Alberta, some Canadian leaders have suggested sacrificing the province’s energy sector to shield other industries.

This political maneuvering has infuriated Albertans, who already feel sidelined by federal policies that have stifled pipeline development and limited access to global markets. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, overpaid for by Ottawa, remains a symbol of federal inefficiency. At the same time, projects like Energy East and Northern Gateway, which could diversify Canada’s oil exports, were canceled under Trudeau’s watch.

Poilievre GOES OFF on the Trudeau Liberals:



"By blocking pipelines and LNG plants in Canada, the Liberals have forced Canadians to sell almost all our energy to the US, giving Trump massive leverage in making these tariff threats."#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/rYpxfDFRx6 — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) January 16, 2025

Smith’s strategy focuses on fostering cooperation rather than division. Her plan to strengthen Canada’s energy sector and address U.S. concerns, including restarting pipeline projects, repealing harmful federal regulations, and treating Alberta as an equal partner in Confederation. Her approach underscores the importance of building a “Team Canada” mindset, stressing that national unity and economic strength go hand in hand.

Prime Minister Trudeau takes aim at Alberta Premier Smith:



"Yes, premiers should be advocating for their own industries, their own communities, but they should also put their country first as every single Premier except Danielle Smith did." pic.twitter.com/CDQbMoTiPy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Yet Trudeau’s actions suggest a willingness to let Alberta bear the brunt of any economic fallout. By prioritizing political theatrics over practical solutions, he risks deepening the divide between Alberta and the rest of Canada. As Smith warned, this could lead to a unity crisis with far-reaching consequences.

For decades, Alberta’s energy sector has been both a boon and a target, derided as “dirty oil” by environmentalists and federal policymakers. Now, suddenly rebranded as “Canadian energy,” it is expected to carry the burden of preserving other provinces’ economic interests. This double standard is not only unfair but also shortsighted, as Alberta’s energy sector remains a linchpin of Canada’s economic stability.