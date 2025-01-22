Donald Trump's RETURN outshines the GLOBALIST WEF cabal

The Trump revolution rejects the essence of the World Economic Forum, a globalist cabal located in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra films his first day back in Davos with the Rebel News team.

Ezra came in from Washington DC, which of course is the center of the Trump revolution against globalism, socialism, radical environmentalism, and wokeism. "America's back," he said.

That contrasts the World Economic Forum, a globalist cabal shrouded in darkness at the heart of the Swiss Alps.

"I'm standing in front of the Blackrock Pavilion, [where] you can see these perfectly polished Mercedes vehicles," Ezra said. "Blackrock, as you know, is the enormous asset manager [with] trillions of dollars under [its] management."

"Larry Fink is their boss," he continued. "You might think 'that's a super capitalist, a Donald Trump kind of guy.' You're wrong."

Fink, like all other masters of the universe, use their investment power to "corrupt companies" through shareholder decisions. For example, if Blackrock owns a big stake of a company, they will insist that that company uses "Environmental, Social and Governance" measurements. 

Otherwise known as the corporate version of the "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" model that progressive authoritarians impose throughout the globe.

"You might think these massive corporations are capitalist running dogs, but actually they're socialists," Ezra commentates. "Just like George Soros... [who] I think it's fair to say is a communist and a 'one world' government ologist.

You might be asking for clarity on the difference between globalism and nationalism? Well, nationalism is tied to the people on the ground in a particular territory of people, a culture. a language," Ezra said, referring to such people as a "cohesive local group".

"But globalism doesn't believe in that," continues Ezra. "It doesn't believe in the same local democracy," he said, calling it the "opposite of populism".

For example, in Davos you'll have meetings behind closed doors with people from different countries, none of whom have elected mandates to represent their countrymen. "They'll hammer out policy ideas and ideologies and philosophies ... [that are] not passed in laws," said Ezra.

"They don't issue legislation, they don't debate bills or anything like that," he continues. "But they come up with these policies [like the Green Reset] and all the delegates go back to their home countries like birds in a flock."

"They're all in formation. And it's sort of startling."

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Latest News

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-22 20:47:01 -0500
    Rebel News MUST investigate child labour in Canada. It must be exposed. Who are these people exploiting children? How are they getting away with it? Why is it such a secret? Where are the usual “Progressives” who protest about other forms of exploitation? We the people deserve to know these answers. Our MPs need to also do something to stop this.