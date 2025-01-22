Donald Trump's RETURN outshines the GLOBALIST WEF cabal

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra films his first day back in Davos with the Rebel News team.

Ezra came in from Washington DC, which of course is the center of the Trump revolution against globalism, socialism, radical environmentalism, and wokeism. "America's back," he said.

That contrasts the World Economic Forum, a globalist cabal shrouded in darkness at the heart of the Swiss Alps.

"I'm standing in front of the Blackrock Pavilion, [where] you can see these perfectly polished Mercedes vehicles," Ezra said. "Blackrock, as you know, is the enormous asset manager [with] trillions of dollars under [its] management."

We caught Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, on the streets of Davos today. We grilled him for nine minutes as his bodyguards tried to push us away.



Fink panicked and started taking photos of our faces — a bizarre attempt to threaten us.



It didn’t work.pic.twitter.com/R2E8kC074J — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 22, 2025

"Larry Fink is their boss," he continued. "You might think 'that's a super capitalist, a Donald Trump kind of guy.' You're wrong."

Fink, like all other masters of the universe, use their investment power to "corrupt companies" through shareholder decisions. For example, if Blackrock owns a big stake of a company, they will insist that that company uses "Environmental, Social and Governance" measurements.

Otherwise known as the corporate version of the "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" model that progressive authoritarians impose throughout the globe.

"You might think these massive corporations are capitalist running dogs, but actually they're socialists," Ezra commentates. "Just like George Soros... [who] I think it's fair to say is a communist and a 'one world' government ologist.

'JUST GO HOME!': Davos locals protest the World Economic Forum



Freedom activists in Davos, Switzerland, held a protest outside of the World Economic Forum's gated headquarters to deliver a message to the global elites: don't destroy our country.



Every year, the Swiss resort… pic.twitter.com/0UUpi7i8mR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2025

You might be asking for clarity on the difference between globalism and nationalism? Well, nationalism is tied to the people on the ground in a particular territory of people, a culture. a language," Ezra said, referring to such people as a "cohesive local group".

"But globalism doesn't believe in that," continues Ezra. "It doesn't believe in the same local democracy," he said, calling it the "opposite of populism".

For example, in Davos you'll have meetings behind closed doors with people from different countries, none of whom have elected mandates to represent their countrymen. "They'll hammer out policy ideas and ideologies and philosophies ... [that are] not passed in laws," said Ezra.

"They don't issue legislation, they don't debate bills or anything like that," he continues. "But they come up with these policies [like the Green Reset] and all the delegates go back to their home countries like birds in a flock."

"They're all in formation. And it's sort of startling."