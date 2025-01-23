Trump's ASSAULT on eco-radical craziness deflates the WEF globalists

WEF globalists prioritized 'green schemes, environmentalism, carbon taxes, and sustainability' as early as last year. Their net-zero facade has now fallen out of favour.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump's election win stymies radical environmentalism at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ezra came in from Washington D.C. just days ago, where he witnessed the center of the Trump revolution against globalism, socialism, radical environmentalism, and wokeism. "America's back," he said. 

That contrasts the World Economic Forum, a globalist cabal shrouded in darkness at the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Blackrock, a fund manager overseeing trillions of dollars in assets, is the epicentre of everything Trump is not, including "Environmental, Social and Governance" measurements. They want to depopulate humanity while making a buck.

"When I started coming to Davos a few years ago, 'green schemes, environmentalism, carbon taxes, sustainability' those were the buzzwords," said Ezra, whereas now they've fallen out of favour, at least officially, in place of artificial intelligence.

"What a contrast going from Trump's Washington to Schwab's Davos," he commentates, noting the atmosphere in Davos is not as lively as in prior years. "I think people here have had two months since Donald Trump's win in November to sort of grieve over the changes that are coming to the world."

On Monday, President Trump signed executive orders exiting the United States from the Paris Climate Accords as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), marking the beginning og the end for much of the radical change implemented by Biden's globalist cabal.

In Davos, where many of those radical ideas originate from, you'll have closed-doors meeting with people from different countries, none of whom have elected mandates to represent their countrymen.

"They'll hammer out policy ideas and ideologies and philosophies ... [that are] not passed in laws," said Ezra.

"They don't issue legislation, they don't debate bills or anything like that," he continues. "But they come up with these policies [like the Green Reset] and all the delegates go back to their home countries like birds in a flock."

"They're all in formation. And it's sort of startling."

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

