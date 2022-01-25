Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Media, Politicians Can No Longer Ignore The Trucker Convoy

  • January 25, 2022
  • News Analysis
The story of the day is the story of the year: the trucker convoy, which is converging on Ottawa from around the country.

On tonight's show, I'll show off some of the on-the-ground work done by our chief videographer Mocha Bezirgan, who is accompanied on this trip by a new intern, Selene.

We'll also talk about how the media is ignoring the fact that the organizer of the convoy's GoFundMe, Tamara Lich, is a Métis woman, and about how Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra is characterizing the convoy.

GUEST: Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) discusses the reaction to the trucker convoy from both Erin O'Toole and other members of the Conservative Party.

