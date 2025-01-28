Gov't journalists SLANDER truckers as Nazis, turn a BLIND EYE on Hamas
The mainstream media tried their darndest to smear peaceful truckers as "Nazis" three years ago, yet turned a blind eye to Hamas and their supporters — the Nazis of our time.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, when are Nazis good and when are they bad? When are Jews good and when are Jews bad?
The regime did everything they could to smear truckers during the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Never forget how the mainstream media tried to smear them as "evil" and "racist" and "sexist" and every other pejorative in the book.
Trudeau's henchmen went as far as to call everyone Nazis. Thankfully, no-one believed it.
There was one swastika, allegedly seen for less than one minute by a Liberal-aligned photographer who just happened to in the right place at the right time. At the Chateau Laurier, the most expensive hotel in Ottawa, that just happened to be commandeered by the RCMP for the event.
So, yeah, pretty obviously a plant. But the media had their hook for their lie.
"Well, let's get the coffee and doughnuts set up, and we're going to be on the street.
You know why?
Because we're Canadian citizens and we don't yield the streets because some Hamas thugs tell us to."
Fast forward to October of 2023, and tragedy struck — the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust; when modern Nazis from the Hamas terrorist group, and hundreds of “civilians” from Gaza, too, stormed into Israel. They raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped more than a thousand Jews, including many young people at a festival near the border.
That set off a global tidal wave of antisemitism, fomented by Iran and other propagandists.
And suddenly, Nazi symbolism was everywhere. Nazi swastikas. Nazi salutes. Not just that, but people dressed up as antisemitic terrorists — masks, keffiyehs, while uttering threats.
In Toronto, weekly reenactments of terrorist moments without a peep from regime journalists — I was actually arrested for trying to document one, you might recall.
Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?

The media went from pretending to care about a fake Nazi swastika to ignoring Hamas supporters in plain sight, from university encampments to weekly protests, and even among our elected officials.
Nobody cares. Not even many official Jews — like the Jewish solicitor general of Ontario, who refuses to have police lay charges against illegal acts. Two tier policing. Two-tier justice.
They’ve been pursuing Tamara Lich for three years, with no proof of her doing anything illegal. And they jailed her for 49 days. Not a day in jail for any Hamas protesters. But boy, if they ever find those “deport them all” lads, expect hell to pay.
Without a mask, I happily say: Deport them all!
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-28 20:46:53 -0500All those freeloading illegals must be deported. They didn’t come the legal way so it’s time they got the boot.Illegal aliens have no right to be here.
I’m glad Pierre Poilievre is speaking out about Hamas supporters. Boot them all back to Gaza where they belong. Revoke all Trudeau’s stupid laws!
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-01-28 20:40:35 -0500 FlagAgree Celine K. One law for You and one law for Me. If the law of the Land is not upheld, the Country will fall apart. As it is now . Some how We the People have to take this Country back. Yes It will be a grind , But if Argentina can do it so can Canada.
Celine King commented 2025-01-28 20:31:49 -0500 FlagAs far as I’m concerned, we have double standards when it comes to the law. One where terrorist supporters can commit crimes and get away with it, and the other is when innocent, law-abiding CITIZENS get thrown in jail. Céline King.