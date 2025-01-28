Gov't journalists SLANDER truckers as Nazis, turn a BLIND EYE on Hamas

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, when are Nazis good and when are they bad? When are Jews good and when are Jews bad?

The regime did everything they could to smear truckers during the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Never forget how the mainstream media tried to smear them as "evil" and "racist" and "sexist" and every other pejorative in the book.

Trudeau's henchmen went as far as to call everyone Nazis. Thankfully, no-one believed it.

There was one swastika, allegedly seen for less than one minute by a Liberal-aligned photographer who just happened to in the right place at the right time. At the Chateau Laurier, the most expensive hotel in Ottawa, that just happened to be commandeered by the RCMP for the event.

So, yeah, pretty obviously a plant. But the media had their hook for their lie.

Fast forward to October of 2023, and tragedy struck — the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust; when modern Nazis from the Hamas terrorist group, and hundreds of “civilians” from Gaza, too, stormed into Israel. They raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped more than a thousand Jews, including many young people at a festival near the border.

That set off a global tidal wave of antisemitism, fomented by Iran and other propagandists.

And suddenly, Nazi symbolism was everywhere. Nazi swastikas. Nazi salutes. Not just that, but people dressed up as antisemitic terrorists — masks, keffiyehs, while uttering threats.

In Toronto, weekly reenactments of terrorist moments without a peep from regime journalists — I was actually arrested for trying to document one, you might recall.

The media went from pretending to care about a fake Nazi swastika to ignoring Hamas supporters in plain sight, from university encampments to weekly protests, and even among our elected officials.

Nobody cares. Not even many official Jews — like the Jewish solicitor general of Ontario, who refuses to have police lay charges against illegal acts. Two tier policing. Two-tier justice.

They’ve been pursuing Tamara Lich for three years, with no proof of her doing anything illegal. And they jailed her for 49 days. Not a day in jail for any Hamas protesters. But boy, if they ever find those “deport them all” lads, expect hell to pay.

Without a mask, I happily say: Deport them all!