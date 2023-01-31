One year on, looking back on the remarkable rise of the Freedom Convoy

This week marks the first anniversary of the single largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history: The Freedom Convoy.

A year ago, I stepped out of my home in Ottawa to check out a protest unfolding in my part of town. Little did I know the #FreedomConvoy protests would go down as one of the greatest cultural moments in Canada's history, inspire the world,and that it would change my life forever. pic.twitter.com/RhbYHLGPfc — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) January 27, 2023

The convoy, catalyzed by a sudden cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers, sparked a mass uprising of Canadians from coast to coast to coast against covid restrictions in the form of a chain of trucks and humanity headed to Ottawa. The organic movement was pro-mobility rights, pro-right to free association and anti-segregation.

The 'Freedom Convoy,' consisting largely of truckers, began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, and has since evolved into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's strict pandemic measures 3/7 pic.twitter.com/dKzAwwOUUu — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2022

And totally peaceful, at least from the demonstrators' side.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022

But quickly, the protesters found themselves in legal jeopardy, despite their successful efforts to self-police and keep the peace and be of good behavior. Police were snatch-and-grabbing protesters and driving them to the outskirts of town, raiding supply stockpiles, and the city of Ottawa was desperate to see an end to the inconvenience of the peaceful protest.

covering the Public Order Inquiry Commission (POEC) this morning. OPP Supt Abrams is being examined this morning. Yesterday his testimony was a disaster for the Ottawa police. He testified to the chaos in the dept and his concerns about "snatch and grab" arrests planned by OPS. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 21, 2022

The truckers and their allies needed good legal help, and fast and they got it with legal stars Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk and their team of top lawyers assembled to help the truckers navigate the legal quagmire they found themselves in, especially as the Federal Government sought to label the convoy terrorists and treat participants accordingly.

Tamara Lich's lawyer, Keith Wilson QC, joins Tucker Carlson to speak on her release after 49 days spent in jail in connection to her peaceful protest of Justin Trudeau's COVID mandates by organizing the Freedom Convoy. https://t.co/9xUaBqm7Oj pic.twitter.com/R7uyd9bDAn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2022

