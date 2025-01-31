British journalist wrongfully detained under UK Terrorism law

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a British journalist is arrested and grilled for six hours by British terrorism police. What the heck is going on?

The United Kingdom has a series of laws to counter terrorism, similar to America's Patriot Act following 9/11. One of them is called the Terrorism Act, which allows police to arrest anyone at a UK port of entry.

"It could be a railway station for the channel, it could be an airport," said Ezra. It also allows police to detain suspects without a search warrant nor a lawyer present. "You can't say I won't talk without my lawyer present. You can't say I plead the fifth."

While the law makes sense in pursuit of a criminal mastermind, that logic does not hold for dissenting journalists. Tommy Robinson was subjected to that clause for his coverage of British rape gangs.

Travelling journalist Callum Darragh was recently pulled over at Gatwick Airport and questioned for six hours by police over his recent travels.

To avoid being charged, Darragh complied with officials. He told Rebel News his line of work requires him to travel to "interesting places," and that he already has "enough trouble getting those visas approved" without having to explain a terrorism charge in the application.

"They take all my electronic devices, scan me, take literally everything off me, and then explain that I'm being detained," said Darragh, who was told he had "no right to remain silent." He received further clarification in a pamphlet provided to him by law enforcement.

"Are you a terrorist? Do you hang out with terrorists? Are you chummy with terrorists?" were among the questions they asked him.

"The justification is that, well, if we're dealing with an imminent threat of terrorism, we need to get the information. We need to stop it if it's in the next few hours, but that was not happening in my case. They wanted information and that was the way to get it."