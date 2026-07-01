The Liberals are turning Canada into a surveillance state — one bill at a time

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the federal Liberals have introduced their sixth internet censorship bill in as many years — and, once again, it's dressed up as a rescue mission for children.

That's according to John Carpay, founder of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, who joined Ezra from Calgary to walk through what he calls a methodical, bill-by-bill construction of a Canadian surveillance state. The latest entry, the so-called Safe Social Media Act, would bar teens under 16 from social media. Carpay says the policy sounds reasonable and works nothing like it's advertised.

"We're moving towards a communist China social credit type system," Carpay said, "where the government has access to where you are and who you communicate with and what you do."

Carpay laid out the full inventory: the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11), handing internet authority to the CRTC; the Online News Act, which killed news links on Facebook; the Cybersecurity Act, letting cabinet ministers order companies off the internet; the Combating Hate Act (Bill C-9); and the Lawful Access Act (Bill C-22), which has already pushed Signal and Telegram toward the exits. The Safe Social Media Act makes six.

Each bill alone looks modest. Together, Carpay argues, they form a machine: a Digital Safety Commission with the power to fine platforms up to $10 million or three per cent of global revenue, and a 24-hour takedown window that guarantees companies will censor first and ask questions never. Enforcing an age ban, he notes, requires proving everyone's age — which means a national identity check every time an adult opens a browser.

Australia already tried this. Carpay cites a 70 percent circumvention rate within months, with teens using fake IDs, borrowed logins and printed photo masks. Ottawa is charging ahead regardless.

Carpay also flagged a case in which the BC Human Rights Tribunal fined X $100,000 for failing to block content from American users — a Canadian tribunal attempting to police speech in another country entirely. It's the kind of overreach these new commissions will be built to replicate, at scale.

The one check left may come not from Ottawa but from Washington. The Trump administration's under-secretary of state for free speech, Sarah Rogers, has been pressing allies directly on the issue, and Canada's auto sector gives the U.S. real leverage the moment these bills start functioning as trade irritants.

"Governments never take away rights and freedoms without offering a nice-sounding pretext," Carpay said. Six bills in, Canadians are still waiting for Ottawa to explain why safety keeps requiring the surrender of everything else.

GUEST: Long form with John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.