The U.S. Ambassador invited Tamara Lich — and the media lost its mind

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, more pipeline proposals. But will any of them ever happen? Plus, Lich goes to the ambassador's house.

On Saturday, Rebel News attended the U.S. ambassador's annual 4th of July celebration at his official residence in Ottawa. It was, by any normal standard, an unremarkable diplomatic event — fighter jets overhead, a garden full of guests, and an ambassador happy to talk to reporters.

But nothing involving Rebel News is ever treated as normal by Canada's legacy press.

Rebel News secured roughly 20 minutes with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for a wide-ranging interview about the character of the American republic on the occasion of its 250th year.

What generated the real controversy, however, was who else was on the guest list: Tamara Lich, the Freedom Convoy organizer from Medicine Hat. Her attendance was cleared with the ambassador's office in advance, out of respect for his decision. He knew exactly who she was, and he invited her anyway.

By the time the show that evening had wrapped, the CBC had already filed a story on Lich's attendance, and an inquiry had landed from the New York Times. Two of the most powerful newsrooms on the continent are apparently very interested in a guest list at a garden party.

Why? Because this is not really about a party. It is about who gets to decide that a Canadian citizen — one whose Emergencies Act conviction has already drawn skepticism from four judges — is permanently unwelcome in polite company. Lich led the largest peaceful protest movement in a generation. That is precisely what her critics cannot forgive.

By every account from the event, Lich carried herself with grace, thanked the Americans warmly, and caused no disruption whatsoever. Those trying to have her un-personed are the ones who ought to be embarrassed.

There is a broader point here that goes beyond one party. Rebel News has been able to interview Canadian federal cabinet ministers only once in recent memory — at Davos, Switzerland, where local police had no jurisdiction to remove Rebel's reporters. Justin Trudeau's government, and now Mark Carney's, has simply refused to engage with this outlet at home. Yet the American ambassador extended an invitation, sat for a substantive interview, and allowed a guest list of his own choosing to stand.

That contrast says something about which government actually believes in a free press.

GUEST: Rebel News contributor Tamara Lich.